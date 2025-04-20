Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- The Importance of Visibility with Jenna Bainbridge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, current Nessarose in Wicked on Broadway, Jenna Bainbridge is here! First, I bring you all the latest Bway tea in the BroadwayWorld Recap. Then I’m joined by Jenna as she shares her journey as an actor and advocate for disability rights, highlighting her role as Nessarose in Wicked.

She discusses the importance of authentic representation of disabled individuals in the arts, her personal experiences with disability, and how these experiences shape her performances. Jenna also reflects on her transition from sports to the performing arts, the challenges of navigating accessibility in New York, and her involvement in new Broadway shows like Suffs. We talk about the intricacies of representation in musical theater, particularly focusing on the importance of casting disabled actors in roles that reflect their identities.

Jenna also touches on the creative process behind building new shows, and the challenges faced by marginalized individuals in the audition room. Jenna is so insightful and lovely, U don’t wanna miss this episode!