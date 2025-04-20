News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- The Importance of Visibility with Jenna Bainbridge

Bainbridge is currently starring in Wicked on Broadway.

By: Apr. 20, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! 

 U Guys, current Nessarose in Wicked on Broadway, Jenna Bainbridge is here! First, I bring you all the latest Bway tea in the BroadwayWorld Recap. Then I’m joined by Jenna as she shares her journey as an actor and advocate for disability rights, highlighting her role as Nessarose in Wicked.

She discusses the importance of authentic representation of disabled individuals in the arts, her personal experiences with disability, and how these experiences shape her performances. Jenna also reflects on her transition from sports to the performing arts, the challenges of navigating accessibility in New York, and her involvement in new Broadway shows like Suffs. We talk about the intricacies of representation in musical theater, particularly focusing on the importance of casting disabled actors in roles that reflect their identities.

Jenna also touches on the creative process behind building new shows, and the challenges faced by marginalized individuals in the audition room. Jenna is so insightful and lovely, U don’t wanna miss this episode!


Deals from Ticketmaster
Chicago

Chicago

Shubert Theatre (Broadway)

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Wicked Defy Gravity Logo Ornament Wicked Defy Gravity Logo Ornament
Buy a Wicked Logo Water Bottle Wicked Logo Water Bottle
Buy a Wicked As Long As You're Mine Globe Wicked As Long As You're Mine Globe
Buy a Wicked One Short Day Mug Wicked One Short Day Mug
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos