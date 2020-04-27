Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Cancels Public Performances for Summer Season; Online Programming Planned
Connecticut's Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center has just announced that its summer 2020 season will be held online. A statement reads:
Our 56th season will contain no public performances or events on our Waterford, CT campus. For the safety of our staff, artists, students, and audiences we feel this is the best course of action for our community.
We will miss the 380 artists, 75 staff, 38 interns, 26 students, and hundreds of audience members who planned to spend their summer with us laughing at shadow puppets in the Dina, celebrating the birth of a new musical in the Barn, feeling the electricity of a new play come to life under the stars, serenaded at a cabaret table, or raising a glass with friends on Blue Gene's Pub Patio. We grieve for moments of connection and community that will be lost by not being together this summer but are inspired by the innovation taking place within our institution as we move online together.
Our support for creatives of all stripes continues through artistic and educational opportunities, facilitating meaningful engagement, advocacy, and monetary support. See below for details about how each of our programs are continuing.
In the coming weeks, we look forward to introducing you to some of the artists we will be supporting and working with this season. We will also share ways in which we can all connect-virtually-this summer.
O'Neill Members will still have access to exclusive opportunities to go behind the scenes and engage with our artists, their work, and the O'Neill. A detailed schedule of these opportunities will be available along our season announcement in the coming weeks. Additionally, any members who renew or join for the 2020 Summer will have their membership extended through the end of the 2021 Summer Season!
