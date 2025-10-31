Encore Sessions with Alicia Keys to Return to HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hell's Kitchen, the Grammy Award-winning musical featuring the music of 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, will present the return of Encore Sessions with Alicia Keys, a series of post-show performances where the musical mastermind takes center stage alongside company members from the multi-award-winning production.

After experiencing the soul-stirring story of HELL’S KITCHEN, inspired by Keys’ experiences growing up in New York City, audiences are invited to an intimate musical session as Keys returns to the stage on Thursday, November 20 and Friday, November 21 following the evening performances.

Honoring the brilliant cast, devoted fans and the recent 20th anniversary of her ground-breaking album, “Unplugged,” these special sessions promise a rare and up-close encounter with the creative force who brought Hell's Kitchen to life. During the kickoff event, Keys treated audiences to powerful renditions of some songs from the album that didn’t make it into the musical—including “Unbreakable,” “A Woman’s Worth,” and “Diary”—performed alongside members of the cast.

VIP packages will be available for both the Thursday, November 20 and Friday, November 21 evening performances. The VIP experience will include premium ticket locations, a merchandise bundle and the opportunity for a meet and great with Keys.

HELL’S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ classics and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Come experience where dreams begin: HELL’S KITCHEN.