Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Cast Sings Sondheim On Set

The third season of The Gilded Age may be over, but the Broadway legends who make up the cast are still giving viewers lots of content to live for. "Once upon a time a group of actors were waiting for the rain to pause in Newport, RI so they could continue filming outside," writes Donna Murphy, who plays Lina Astor on the series. "One of these stars couldn’t keep herself from singing. Others joined in. Enjoy."

Watch in this video as Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Kelli O’Hara, Cynthia Nixon, and Ashlie Atkinson sing "Send in the Clowns" from A Little Night Music on the set.

Season 3 of The Gilded Age went out with a bang, as the finale episode of the HBO costume drama attracted 5.0 million viewers in its first three days of release in the U.S., Deadline reports. This is up from the previous record of 4.6 million, brought in by the season's penultimate episode on August 3.

The series has already been renewed for a fourth season, with HBO Programming Head Francesca Orsi saying, “We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season. Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a “cant-miss it” entertainment experience from week to week, and we're delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season.”