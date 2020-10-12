Edmond J. Safra Hall Presents Frank London's Klezmer Brass Allstars Featuring Special Guests Eleanor Reissa & Deep Singh

The performance will take place Sunday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will host a live concert-featuring Frank London's Klezmer Brass Allstars and actor and Yiddish-singer Eleanor Reissa and percussionist Deep Singh-from Edmond J. Safra Hall on Sunday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

The event - the first live event at the Museum since the coronavirus pandemic - will stream live to a virtual audience via the Museum's website. Tickets are available now for a suggested donation of $20 and can be purchased here. The Museum continues to take health and safety precautions amid the pandemic so is not holding in person events, and performers and the on-site crew are adhering to social distancing and other health measures.

The Klezmer Brass Allstars, Eleanor Reissa and Deep Singh will perform songs about love, protest, political commentary, the Holocaust, and liberation, drawing on their previous collaborations "Vilde mekhaye-Wild Ecstacy" and "Mir geyen nisht tsurik/No Looking Back."

"Frank London's music and artistry, rooted in Jewish Heritage, provides an opportunity for us to come together in real-time to remember, celebrate and heal during these difficult times," said Jack Kliger, President & CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. "Although we must remain apart, we hope this event will bring people together, and are excited to launch our Live from Edmond J. Safra Hall concert series with such inspiring, talented presenters."

"Our Live from Edmond J. Safra Hall concert will be as close as we can safely come to performing for an audience in real time," said Sir Frank London. "Thanks to the visionary presenters at the Museum of Jewish Heritage for creating this groundbreaking event. It's the first real concert we've played in months."

Sir Frank London is a Grammy award-winning trumpeter-composer, co-founder of The Klezmatics and founder of the Klezmer Brass Allstars. He was knighted for his work celebrating multi-cultural Jewish music and honoring those killed in the Holocaust in Hungary. His work celebrates Jewish life and Yiddish culture through a multicultural lens.

He has also worked with artists across a variety of genres and musical traditions, including Iggy Pop, Angelique Kidjo, Itzhak Perlman, Celia Cruz, John Zorn, Pink Floyd, LL Cool J, Mel Tormé, Lester Bowie, LaMonte Young, They Might Be Giants, David Byrne, Jane Siberry, and Ben Folds 5. He has recorded over 500 CDs. His latest release is the poetry/music extravaganza Salomé: Woman of Valor, with Adeena Karasick.

On October 25, London will lead The Klezmer Brass Allstars on trumpet. He will be joined by trombonist Brian Drye, clarinetist Michael Winograd, tubist Ron Caswell, drummer Aaron Alexander, accordionist Ilya Shneyveys, guitarist Brandon Seabrook. Singer Eleanor Reissa and percussionist Deep Singh will join the band as special guests for this inspiring event.

About the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is New York's contribution to the global responsibility to never forget. The Museum is committed to the crucial mission of educating diverse visitors about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust. The third largest Holocaust museum in the world and the second largest in North America, the Museum of Jewish Heritage anchors the southernmost tip of Manhattan, completing the cultural and educational landscape it shares with the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

The Museum of Jewish Heritage maintains a collection of more than 40,000 artifacts, photographs, documentary films, and survivor testimonies and contains classrooms, a 375-seat theater (Edmond J. Safra Hall), special exhibition galleries, a resource center for educators, and a memorial art installation, Garden of Stones, designed by internationally acclaimed sculptor Andy Goldsworthy. The Museum is the home of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene.

Currently on view is the acclaimed exhibition Auschwitz.Not long ago. Not far away. This is the most comprehensive exhibition dedicated to the history of Auschwitz and its role in the Holocaust ever presented in North America, bringing together more than 700 original objects and 400 photographs from over 20 institutions and museums around the world.

Also on view are Ordinary Treasures: Highlights from the Museum of Jewish Heritage Collection and Rendering Witness: Holocaust-Era Art as Testimony.

The Museum receives general operating support from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and New York State Council on the Arts.

For more information, visit mjhnyc.org.

About Sir Frank London

His latest release is the poetry/music extravaganza Salomé: Woman of Valor, with Adeena Karasick. He created, composed, performed or music directed: Freylekhs - Fantasy for Trumpet & Orchestra at Central Park SummerStage; Hatuey Memory of Fire in Havana and Montclair's Peak Performances; Carnegie Hall's From Shtetl to Stage; Weill in New York in Dessau; In Dreams Begin Responsibilities for the New York Public Library; From Moses to Mostel starring Steve Martin at Town Hall; folk-opera A Night In The Old Marketplace; Green Violin; Davenen for Pilobolus Dance Theater; 1001 Voices: Symphony for a New America; Tony Kushner's A Dybbuk, John Sayles' The Brother From Another Planet, and Karin Coonrod's Merchant of Venice.

He leads the Glass House Orchestra, Frank London's Klezmer Brass Allstars, Shekhina Big Band, Sharabi with Deep Singh, Ahava Raba with Yanky Lemmer, and Vilde mekhaye with Eleanor Reissa.

