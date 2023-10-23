Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin

Academy Award® and Tony Award® winner Eddie Redmayne will reprise his Olivier Award-winning performance as ‘The Emcee’ and introduce Gayle Rankin as the toast of Mayfair ‘Sally Bowles,’ in the visionary new production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street), directed by Olivier Award® winner Rebecca Frecknall and designed by Tony Award nominee and Evening Standard Award® winner Tom Scutt.

This production first began performances in November 2021 in London. The production went on to win a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history.

For this thrilling production of Cabaret, the creative team will transform the August Wilson Theatre into the Kit Kat Club with an in-the-round auditorium and sinfully dreamlike spaces which guests will be invited to explore featuring pre-show entertainment, drinks, and dining. After purchasing tickets, guests will receive a “club entry time” to allow them to take in the world of the club before the show starts.

Eddie Redmayne said, “It was whilst playing ‘The Emcee’ in a student production of Cabaret over 25 years ago that my love for theater was properly ignited. It now feels completely thrilling and a little surreal to be a part of Rebecca’s truly unique vision of

Masteroff, Kander, and Ebb’s brilliance as it arrives on Broadway, where the piece has such a history. I am beyond excited to be doing it arm-in-arm with the remarkable Gayle Rankin and a truly stunning cast and team. I am hoping we will create an experience for you quite unlike any other.”

Director Rebecca Frecknall said, “Cabaret is a masterpiece of writing which continues to reveal its richness to us. Masteroff, Kander, and Ebb have created characters on the brink, in a world where the rules are changing. Acts of courage, defiance, hope, delusion, fear, and anger ricochet between them and their circumstances, all intensely human responses to a world in chaos. I’m so excited to be reuniting with Eddie as our devilishly seductive Emcee, the metaphorical soul of Berlin, and I cannot wait to dive into rehearsals with Gayle, a fearless actor of supreme talent, as she explores Cabaret’s magnetic core, the breathtaking and heartbreaking Sally Bowles.”

Gayle Rankin said, “Cabaret has been a wildly profound marker in my life. How I understand myself as an artist and citizen in the very fragile world we live in has proved to revolve on its axis. I am completely honored to hold hands with Sally inside of this singular, powerful production, and forever grateful to Rebecca, Eddie, and the whole family for inviting me into its creation on Broadway.”

Designer Tom Scutt said, “The Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson will be the thrilling evolution of our production of Cabaret. Inspired not only by 1920s Germany and 2020s London, our new renovation is enriched by the influence of New York deco architecture, the jazz age, and queer cabaret. Cabaret NYC promises to be a totally unique melting pot of an experience.”

Previews for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club will begin Monday, April 1, 2024. The production will have decadent twin opening night gala celebrations starting Saturday, April 20 which will continue into the following night, with the official press opening on Sunday, April 21. Tickets for Cabaret will be placed on sale through Saturday, March 29, 2025 with Redmayne and Rankin scheduled to play a limited engagement through Saturday, August 31, 2024. Starting Monday, June 17, 2024 Redmayne will not perform on Monday evenings and Rankin will not perform at Wednesday matinees.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Wilkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

The creative team for Broadway includes Jennifer Whyte (Music Supervision & Music Direction), Obie Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Lighting Design), Olivier Award winner Nick Lidster for Autograph (Sound Design), Sam Cox (Hair & Wig Design), Guy Common (Makeup Design), Jordan Fein (UK Associate Director & Prologue Director), Danny Sharron (US Associate Director), Kayla Lomas-Kirton (UK Associate Choreographer), Jessica Castro (US Associate Choreographer), Angus MacRae (Prologue Composer & Prologue Music Director), The Telsey Office (Casting Director), and Thomas Recktenwald (Production Stage Manager). 101 Productions serves as the US General Manager for Cabaret.

The West End production of Cabaret is now entering its third smash year and recently welcomed new stars Jake Shears as ‘The Emcee’ and Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR as ‘Sally Bowles.’

Additional casting and other news about Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway will be announced in the coming weeks.