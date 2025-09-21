 tracker
CABARET Plays Final Broadway Performance

Cabaret opened at the August Wilson Theatre on April 21, 2024.

By: Sep. 21, 2025
The Kit Kat Club is closing up! The Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club ends its run on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre today, September 21, 2025 after 18 preview performances and 592 regular performances. The next show to play the August Wilson Theatre has not yet been announced.

The show was previously set to close on October 19, but earlier this month, producers announced the change along with the news that Billy Porter would withdraw from the production to recover from sepsis. The role of 'Sally' is currenly being played by Marisha Wallace, with Marty Lauter and David Merino playing ‘Emcee' in the final weeks.

Cabaret opened on April 21, 2024 starring Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin. Since they departed the production, the show has been led by Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho and Orville Peck and Eva Noblezada.


Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.
 
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner and 2024 Drama Desk Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Tony Award winner, Evening Standard Award winner, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by 2024 Chita Rivera Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.


