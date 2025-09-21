CABARET Plays Final Broadway Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Kit Kat Club is closing up! The Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club ends its run on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre today, September 21, 2025 after 18 preview performances and 592 regular performances. The next show to play the August Wilson Theatre has not yet been announced.

The show was previously set to close on October 19, but earlier this month, producers announced the change along with the news that Billy Porter would withdraw from the production to recover from sepsis. The role of 'Sally' is currenly being played by Marisha Wallace, with Marty Lauter and David Merino playing ‘Emcee' in the final weeks.

Cabaret opened on April 21, 2024 starring Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin. Since they departed the production, the show has been led by Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho and Orville Peck and Eva Noblezada.