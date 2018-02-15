ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Announces Lottery Policy, Previews Begin Tomorrow

Previews begin tomorrow at 8 PM for the Broadway premiere of Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-authorJimmy Buffett, at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) ahead of an official opening on Thursday, March 15.

In celebration of the show's first Broadway performance, the Original Broadway Cast Recording, featuring both original songs along with many of Mr. Buffett's classics, will be released both digitally and on CD tomorrow. The Escape to Margaritaville Cast Recording is produced by Mailboat Records, Mike Utley, Mac McAnally, and Christopher Jahnke.

Escape to Margaritaville will also release a limited number of same-day $40 lottery tickets for all performances, beginning Monday, February 19, at the Marquis Theatre. The tickets will be available via a digital lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, that will open at 7AM each day. Winners will be notified by email after the drawing and will have 60 minutes to pay for their tickets with a credit card online. They will need to present a photo ID at the Marquis Theatre box office 30 minutes before the start of the performance to pick up their tickets. For more information, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/escape/

In addition, beginning Monday, February 19, Escape to Margaritaville will offer a general, in-person rush for same-day tickets ($40) when the box office opens at 10AM. Two tickets are allowed per person and are subject to availability. All methods of payment are accepted.

Paul Alexander Nolan (Bright Star) leads the company of Escape to Margaritaville as Tully, and is joined by Alison Luff (Les Misérables) as Rachel, Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You) as Tammy, Eric Petersen (School of Rock) as Brick, Rema Webb (The Color Purple) as Marley, Don Sparks (Take Me Out) as J.D., Andre Ward (Something Rotten!) as Jamal, along with Matt Allen, Tessa Alves, Sara Andreas, Tiffany Adeline Cole, Marjorie Failoni, Samantha Farrow, Steven Good, Angela Grovey, Albert Guerzon, Keely Hutton,Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond, Jennifer Rias, Julius Anthony Rubio, Nick Sanchez, Ian Michael Stuart, and Brett Thiele.

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award® winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this new production is choreographed by Tony Award® nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Designer), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (Costume Designer), two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Lighting Designer), two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wigs, Hair, and Makeup Design), Flying By Foy (Flying Effects), Michael Utley (Orchestrations), Tony Award nominee Christopher Jahnke (Music Supervisor), Foresight Theatrical (General Management), and Telsey + Company / Rachel Hoffman, CSA (Casting).

In addition to the Marquis Box Office, tickets for Escape to Margaritaville on Broadway are available via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-250-2929; for groups of 12 or more, call Group Sales Box Office / Broadway.com at 1-800-BROADWAY x2).

Escape to Margaritaville travel packages are available via the show's official travel provider, The Travel Team, at www.TTTescape.com

Escape to Margaritaville is produced on Broadway by Frank Marshall, Rich Entertainment Group, Anita Waxman, Grove Entertainment, James L. Nederlander, Jeremiah J. Harris & Darren P. DeVerna, Linda G. Scott, John H. Tyson, The Shubert Organization, Latitude Link, John Morgan, Roy Furman, Jeffrey A. Sine, AC Orange Entertainment,Arlene Scanlan & Witzend Productions, Terry Allen Kramer, Universal Music Group & Scott Landis, Kevin J. Kinsella, Independent Presenters Network & Al Nocciolino,SeaHenry Productions & Skolnick•Dagen, JAM Theatricals and La Jolla Playhouse.

