Doris Dear Returns To The Triad Theater With A New Edition Of THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Doris Dear will return to The Triad Theater with her annual production of The Doris Dear Christmas Special, which will be presented on December 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. The theater will be transformed into Doris’ mid-century holiday “Rumpus room,” and this year’s edition will feature new material, guest performers, and special programming created for the occasion.

As part of the event, Doris is offering a $10 discount on balcony seats for union members using the code UNIONDISCOUNT. “This season has a way of reminding us how essential our working communities are,” she said. “If I can give a little back, even through a discount and a night of joy, then I’m doing exactly what the holidays ask of us.”

Guest artists will appear across both performances. On Friday, Augie Haas will join the program, bringing his trumpet work to the holiday repertoire. On Saturday, Karen Mack will premiere a new holiday song. Additional performers will include Meg Flather, Natalie Douglas, Cooper daSilva, Those Girls, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, and Blake Allen’s orchestra.

Audience members may also take part in Doris’ annual charitable effort. This year’s custom Doris Dear holiday pin will once again raise funds for God’s Love We Deliver, continuing the show’s tradition of supporting local nonprofit work.

Tickets are currently on sale, and a high level of early interest has been reported, particularly for balcony seating with the union discount.