DREAMGIRLS Will Host Open Casting Call For Female Ensemble

The producers of the upcoming Broadway revival of Dreamgirls are currently seeking performers to play the female ensemble and will hold an open call to cast these roles.

Dreamgirls, with music by Henry Krieger, book and lyrics by Tom Eyen, is directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown.

The show is seeking amazing singer/dancers (Female, 20s-30s, Black). Candidates must be proficient in all dance styles and have a strong sense of rhythm. Must be familiar with, and an understanding of mannerisms, gestures, and social dances of the 60s and 70s. Principal covers will come from within the ensemble. Seeking all voice types.

OPEN CALL INFORMATION:

New York, NY- Saturday, December 13, 2025

Pearl Studios (500 8th Avenue) – Studio 309

Sign-In: 9:30AM-12PM | Open Call: 10AM-6PM

NOTE: Performers will only be dancing at the open call. If there is further interest after the dance open call, performers will be invited back to sing at a later date.

WHAT TO PREPARE:

Headshot and resume

Jazz shoes and/or sneakers and clothing you are comfortable moving in.

SELF TAPE SUBMISSIONS:

If you are not able to attend on the open call, you are welcome to submit a self-tape. Send in a self-tape with the material here.

To upload, please submit here by Monday, December 8, 2025.

Any casting questions can be directed to dreamgirlscasting@gmail.com.