Cynthia Erivo to Produce SATURATION POINT Movie Adaptation

Following her gig as host of the TONY AWARDS earlier this month, it has been announced that Cynthia Erivo will produce a film adaptation of Adrian Tchaikovsky’s novel Saturation Point. She will produce the sci-fi thriller through her Edith’s Daughter production company, which has a first-look deal with Universal.

The screenplay will be penned by Minnie Schedeen, who will adapt from the 2024 climate thriller novel. The plot follows Dr. Jasmine Marks, a researcher who is returning to the "Zone," a dangerous area consisting of rainforest on the equator, where the heat and humidity make it impossible for humans to survive.

According to the logline, “As she pushes further into the wilderness, Dr Marks discovers the Zone is far deadlier than initially believed and not all forms of intelligent life are necessarily human.” For the film, Erivo will produce alongside Michael Bay and Brad Fuller, who are attached via their production company, Platinum Dunes. Read more at Variety.

Following the success of the first Wicked film, Erivo will next be seen on screen in Wicked: For Good, which will hit theaters this November. In the meantime, she remains busy this summer, having hosted the TONY AWARDS in June and starring in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl in August. She also recently appeared in Season 2 of Peacock's Poker Face, and released her second album of original music. Other upcoming projects include a film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone and a solo production of DRACULA on the West End in 2026.

Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades, including nominations at THE GOLDEN GLOBES and Academy Awards. She made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Celie in The Color Purple.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

