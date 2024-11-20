Cynthia Erivo Signs First Look Deal with Universal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cynthia Erivo's production company Edith's Daughter is partnering with Universal Pictures on a new first-look deal, according to Deadline. The performer is currently starring in Universal's Wicked, which opens in theaters in just two short days.

President of Universal Pictures Peter Cramer commended her talent and authenticity, saying “She has inspired us all throughout the making of Wicked, and we are so honored that she has chosen to partner with Universal to help amplify her mission at Edith’s Daughter. We couldn’t be more excited for the road ahead.”

Erivo also commented on the partnership: “Having spent the last 3 years collaborating with Donna Langley, Peter Cramer and the team at Universal on Wicked, I’ve experienced first-hand the love and fearlessness with which they tell stories and uplift storytellers. I’m absolutely overjoyed to take this next step in our partnership with our first look deal. This is not just a milestone for my production company, but a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of diverse voices in film. I can’t wait to bring our visions to life and share them with the world!”

Edith’s Daughter, founded by Erivo in 2020 and named after her mother, aims to uplift and express the beauty of overlooked and underrepresented communities. The first movie from the company was 2023's Drift, starring Erivo. Other projects in the work include a remake of Bette Midler's The Rose for Searchlight Pictures and the series Raising Wild at Apple.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Erivo is also a two-time Academy Award nominee for her leading performance and original song for the film Harriet.