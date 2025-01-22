Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis, & More Join CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children of Blood and Bone, Paramount's upcoming film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling young adult novel, has found its cast. The movie will hit theaters on January 15, 2027.

Accoridng to Variety, Thuso Mbedu, Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris and Tosin Cole will lead the film, which centers on Zelie (Mbedu) and her brother Tzain (Cole) as they venture on a quest to reclaim magic to their fantasy kingdom of Orïsha. Stenberg and Idris will play the king's children Princess Amari and Prince Inan, respectively, with whom the central protagonists are in league.

The film also features a starry ensemble including Wicked's Cynthia Erivo as Admiral Kaea, Viola Davis as Mama Agba, Idris Elba as Lekan, Lashana Lynch as Jumoke, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran. Regina King, Diaana Babnicova and Bukky Bakray are in negotiations to join the cast as well. Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King) will direct.

Originally published in 2018, Children of Blood and Bone was followed by two sequels in 2019 and 2024, respectively. Erivo previously narrated the audiobook for Children and Anguish and Anarchy, the third book in the series.

Cynthia Erivo Photo Credit: Mark Seliger

Viola Davis Photo Credit: AB+DM