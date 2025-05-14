Conversation With Jonathan Spector and Jessica Hecht, and More Set for The Drama Book Shop Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Drama Book Shop will present, in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications, author events designed to entertain and enlighten. Doors open at 7:15 for all events, which start at 7:30 for 60 minutes. The Drama Book Shop.

May 20: Eureka Day: A Conversation with 2025 Tony Nominees Jonathan Spector and Jessica Hecht - A Talkback, signing and live podcast recording.

Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else-that is until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school's liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they've got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won't please absolutely everybody.

May 22: The Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Reading

Spirit takes the spotlight with The Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Reading-a bewitching journey through tarot cards, Broadway archetypes, and mystical insight! Hosted by Emily McGill, an Ivy League Witch, spiritual psychologist, and creator of The Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot, this immersive experience is unlike any other show on Broadway. Join Emily and a surprise Broadway guest as you're guided through a spellbinding evening, revealing how the Major and Minor Arcana connect with your favorite Broadway characters. Plus, you'll get to witness the cards in action with a Broadway tarot reading of your own. If you're a Broadway buff seeking a deeper connection to yourself and your spirit, this promises to leave you reflecting, reframing, and maybe even redirecting. We've got magic to do!

May 29: Stuck in a Role: Releasing Trauma in Teens"

Stuck in a Role illustrates how adolescents, especially those who have experienced trauma, can become "stuck" in protective roles that can distance them from their authentic selves, and how the ENACT Drama Therapy Method can help them break free from these confining roles. Using innovative methods of dramatic play, improvisation, and finely honed methods of communication, Feldman shares her unique method of drama therapy, developed over more than 30 years working in the NYC school system, as well as her moving and inspiring case histories. This book will support all professionals working with children and adolescents, including creative arts educators and therapists, psychotherapists, school counselors, parents, and teachers, and illustrates how to help teens learn crucial coping and relationship skills moving them toward new and productive ways of being. Through compelling case histories based on Feldman's work with thousands of hard-to-reach adolescents, this book models empathy for youth behavior.

June 2: Why Be A 9 When You Can Be a 10 - The Salisha Show with guest Julia Knitel. A talkback, signing and live podcast recording.

"Why Be a 9 When You Can Be a 10" is your cheat code to unlocking a life that radiates confidence, purpose, and unstoppable success. Written by Salisha Thomas, a Broadway star turned motivational powerhouse, this book offers more than just tips - it delivers a transformation. Salisha's journey from feeling inadequate to commanding the stage shows you that becoming a '10' isn't about being perfect, it's about owning your unique magic and stepping into your full potential. With humor, vulnerability, and empowering stories, Salisha reveals how to conquer self-doubt, handle rejection, and become the star of your own life. Whether you're navigating career challenges, toxic relationships, or your own self-criticism, "Why Be a 9 When You Can Be a 10" gives you the practical steps and mindset shifts you need to rise above and shine. It's time to stop playing small, break out of the box, and live a life that makes you excited to wake up every morning. Why settle for anything less than extraordinary when you have everything inside you to be a 10?

June 5: An Author Roundtable Celebrating Pride with DPS/Broadway Licensing. A talkback, signing and live podcast recording.

Moisés Kaufman is a Tony and Emmy nominated director and playwright who received the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama in 2016. Broadway credits include Paradise Square (10 Tony Award nominations), Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo with Robin Williams, The Heiress with Jessica Chastain, 33 Variations with Jane Fonda (wrote and directed, Tony nomination Best Play), and Doug Wright's I Am My Own Wife (Tony Award). Other productions include: Pulitzer Prize finalist Here There Are Blueberries, Velour: A Drag Spectacular, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard, Seven Deadly Sins (Drama Desk Award). He is the co-writer of The Laramie Project and the writer of Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde. He's an Obie and Drama Desk award winner and a Guggenheim fellow.

Lisa Kron wrote the book and lyrics for musical Fun Home in collaboration with composer Jeanine Tesori which won five 2015 Tony awards including Best Book, Score, and Musical, and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Lisa's other plays include In The Wake, Well, and the Obie Award winning 2.5 Minute Ride. She received a Tony nomination for Best Actress in Well and a Lortel Award for her turn in Foundry Theater's acclaimed production of Good Person of Szechuan. Other honors include: Guggenheim, Sundance and MacDowell fellowships, a Doris Duke Performing Artists Award, Cal Arts/Alpert Award and the Kleban Prize. Lisa was a writer on seasons 2 & 3 of the HBO series Somebody Somewhere. She currently working with director Barrie Kosky on a theatrical adaptation of the I.B. Singer short-story Yentl, the Yeshiva Boy, and with filmmaker Kirsten Johnson on a film about Susan Sontag. She is a founding member of the OBIE- and Bessie-Award-winning collaborative theater company The Five Lesbian Brothers and serves on the council of the Dramatists Guild of America.

June 12: A Conversation With Julie Gilbert about Giant Love. A talkback, signing, and live podcast recording.

A book that explores the great American novelist and playwright Edna Ferber, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, whose work was made into many Academy Award-winning movies; the writing of her controversial, international best-selling novel about Texas, and the making of George Stevens' Academy Award winning epic film of the same name, Giant. The stupendous publication of Edna Ferber's Giant in 1952 set off a storm of protest over the novel's portrayal of Texas manners, money and mores with oil-rich Texans threatening to shoot, lynch or ban Ferber from ever entering the state again. In Giant Love, Julie Gilbert writes of the internationally best-selling Ferber, one of the most widely read writers in the first half of the 20th Century - her evolution from mid west maverick girl-reporter to Pulitzer Prize winning, beloved American novelist, from her want-to-be actress days to becoming Broadway's acclaimed prize-winning playwright whose collaborators - George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, among them, were, along with Ferber, herself, the most successful playwrights of their time. Here is the making of an American classic novel and the film that followed in its wake. We see how George Stevens, Academy-Award winning director, wooed the prickly, stubborn Ferber, ultimately getting her to agree to everything including writing, for the first time ever, a draft of a screenplay, to her okaying James Dean for the part of the ranch hand, Jett Rink, something she was dead set against. Here is the casting of Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, James Dean and their backstory triangle of sex and seduction - each becoming a huge star because of the film; the frustrated Stevens trying to direct the instinctive but undisciplined Dean, and the months long landmark filming in the sleepy town of Marfa, Texas, suddenly invaded by a battalion of a film crew and some of the biggest stars in the rising celebrity culture.

June 13: Fables, Folklore, and Farce- A Conversation With Mark-Eugene Garcia. A talkback, signing and live podcast recording.

EIGHT TALES OF PEDRO: The story begins in 17th century Mexico, as Pedro and his companion travel from a small port town into the fabled Veracruz, telling stories while following Pedro's one true love. Meanwhile, in the present day, in a van full of Mexican immigrants, Peter crosses a border into an unfamiliar country, while his companions tell him stories to chase away his fears. The two storytellers risk everything as their lives and plots intertwine.

GOAT BLOOD: Pablo and Owen thought they were in for a simple double date with two women they'd just met at a bar. Instead, under the cover of night, something ancient is watching them. Something hungry.

For Pablo, the darkness hides more than just nerves-it holds a past he's spent years trying to outrun. When the Chupacabra emerges from the shadows, the night turns to terror, and their evening spirals into a desperate fight for survival. But this is no ordinary monster. It is hunger and grief. It is guilt and memory. It is the thing Pablo has feared facing ever since the night he lost his little brother.

As the creature closes in, the men must confront not just the beast, but their own buried truths-about where they come from, what they want, and what they are willing to do to stay alive. Because sometimes, the most relentless monsters are the ones we carry inside.

WITH BATED BREATH: When a company that produces a sexual enhancement drug relocates to a religious factory town in northern Minnesota, and its fumes begin to enter the air, the puritanical beliefs of the townspeople begin to waver. Long held inhibitions release and untold secrets spurt forth as the town spills into debaucherous revelry. For the pious Pastor Johnson, it means the arrival of the devil. For the tempting Dr. Corazon De La Fuente, who runs the factory, it is a wonder to be studied. Stuck in the middle is Mayor Frankie, anxiously watching as his town populace begin giving into wildest urges. Fargo meets Frankenfurter in this wacky comedy that is based on true events until it's not.