Conrad Ricamora to Star as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning Jan 11, 2022

Two-time Grammy nominee and Theater World Award winner Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away With Murder," The King & I, Here Lies Love, Soft Power) will star as Seymour in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS beginning January 11, 2022. Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, American Son) will play his final performance on January 9, 2022 at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Widely known for his groundbreaking role of Oliver Hampton on the ABC drama "How To Get Away With Murder," and Dr. Jake Wong on FOX's "The Resident," Conrad Ricamora has led an acclaimed career on the theater stage, earning two Grammy Nominations for the Original Cast Recordings of The King and I (Broadway revival at Lincoln Center), and David Henry Hwang & Jeanine Tesori's Soft Power (Public Theater). He also starred as Ninoy Aquino in David Byrne & Fatboy Slim's Drama Desk & Obie Award-winning musical Here Lies Love at the Public Theatre. As an activist, Ricamora has won the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign and Equality California.

Ricamora joins the musical revival's critically-acclaimed original stars, Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S, and Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik. Also starring in the Off-Broadway production are Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 20th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, and Aveena Sawyer as Crystal. Rounding out the cast are Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, Josh Daniel, Jana Djenne Jackson, and Chelsea Turbin.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at the Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Following the theater industry's extended suspension of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production re-opened its doors on September 21, 2021 to sold-out audiences hungry for the thrill of live theater again. Ben Brantley of The New York Times deemed the show a "Critic's Pick," declaring that "a certain carnivorous plant has been repotted in Hell's Kitchen, and I am delighted to report that it's thriving there. Michael Mayer's delicious revival...summons the shivery elation I felt seeing the musical at the East Village's Orpheum nearly four decades ago. It restores the show to its original scale and sensibility, reminding us of the special potency of grisly things that come in small, impeccably wrapped packages." David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter describes the production as "wildly exuberant and irresistible. This terrific revival will only deepen the devotion for those lucky enough to catch it." Adam Feldman of Time Out gives the musical "Four Stars! A deeply satisfying revival... with a marvelous cast. What kind of deal with what kind of devil are you willing to cut to see it?"

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Mayer is joined on the LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS creative team by Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels Associate), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony) and Hair and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman (My Fair Lady). Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions, and Grammy nominee Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman) serves as Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger.

This production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, C.S.A./Jason Thinger, General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello, Production Management is by Tinc Productions and Production Stage Management is by Howard Tilkin.

TICKETS & SAFETY PROTOCOLS:

Tickets starting at $69 are on sale now through September 4, 2022 at Telecharge.com/212-239-6200. Group ticket sales are now available through January 8, 2023. The regular performance schedule is Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2 & 8pm, and Sunday at 2 & 7:30pm. Holiday Week schedules may vary.

The Westside Theatre and the producers of Little Shop of Horrors are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for audiences, performers, and staff. All audience and staff members will be required to follow all CDC, NYS, and NYC health guidelines at the time of performance. COVID protocols include mask enforcement, and vaccination and/or negative test verification. The Westside Theatre has implemented increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements based on city and state requirements. Please note that these guidelines are subject to change, based on mandates from governmental authorities at the time of the performance. For up-to-date information, visit http://westsidetheatre.com/covid-19/