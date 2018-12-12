THE CHER SHOW
Cher is Turning Back Time with an Autobiography Followed by a Bio Pic

Dec. 12, 2018  

The Cher Show is heating up the stage in these winter months bringing the story of one of music's biggest icons to life nightly. Now the diva reveals she's got even more in the works as she looks back at her epic career. Get ready to read the story of her life, then catch it on the big screen!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

The Cher Show features a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They are joined by Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman, Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli as the Standby for Star and Lady.

