Charlotte d'Amboise & Ryan Silverman to Return to CHICAGO in November

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome back Tony Award nominee Charlotte d'Amboise in the role of "Roxie Hart", and Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman in the role of "Billy Flynn" beginning Monday, November 7, 2022. They join previously announced fashion icon and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi as "Amos Hart", making his Broadway debut in a three-week limited engagement.

The current cast of Chicago features Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Brandon Victor Dixon as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

Charlotte d'Amboise

is thrilled to be revisiting her role as Roxie Hart in Chicago in which she won the Ovations Award, the Drama Critics Award, and the Bay Area Theatre Award for best actress in a musical. She has been nominated for two Tony Awards for Cassie in A Chorus Line and Jerome Robbins Broadway. Most recently she played Fastrada in Pippin (Outer Critics nomination and the Fred Astaire Award). Other Bway credits include Damn Yankees ( Fred Astaire Award), Sweet Charity (Fred Astaire Award), Contact, Company, Song & Dance, and Cats. She stared in The film Every Little Step, Frances Ha, "Law & Order." She and her Husband Terrence Mann, run a musical theatre intensive for teens interested in pursuing a career in the Arts at TRIPLEARTS.COM.

Ryan Silverman

received a Best Actor Drama Desk nomination for Side Show on Broadway. Other New York credits include Passion (Drama Desk and Drama League nominations), The Phantom of the Opera and Cry-Baby. Other credits: Ragtime (TUTS), A Sign Of The Times (Delaware Theatre Company), Into the Woods (MUNY), Camelot (Kennedy Center), West Side Story (Olivier nominated production). TV/Film: "Suits," "The Good Fight," "Gossip Girl," Sex and the City 2, "True Blood." Concert performances: The New York Pops (Carnegie Hall), Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cincinnati Pops, Houston Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Seattle Symphony and more. www.ryansilverman.com and Instagram: @ryanbsilverman

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Mondays at 7pm, Tuesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm & 7pm