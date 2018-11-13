Celebrate 22 Years of Razzle Dazzle With Fun CHICAGO Facts!

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago celebrates its 22nd Broadway anniversary tomorrow, Wednesday, November 14th. Celebrate 22 years of razzle dazzle with these fun Chicago facts!

1. Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway and West End history.

2. Chicago is the second longest running show in Broadway history, having surpassed Cats in November 2014.

3. Chicago has played over 9,100 performances on Broadway.

4. Chicago has grossed over $670 million on Broadway.

5. Chicago has also grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide.

6. Chicago has been seen by more than 31 million people worldwide.

7. Chicago has played over 30,000 performances worldwide.

8. Chicago has played in 36 countries (including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Sweden, Argentina, New Zealand, China, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Italy, Denmark, Holland, Spain, France, South Korea and more), and in more than 500 cities.

9. Chicago has been performed in twelve different languages including Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Swedish.

10. In the United States, Chicago has played 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.

11. Chicago has received 39 major awards in the US, including 6 Tony Awards (including Best Musical Revival), 5 Drama Desk Awards, 5 Outer Critics' Circle Awards, 1 1998 Critics Circle Award, 1 Grammy Award (for Original Cast Recording), 2 Astaire Awards, 1 Drama League Award, 2 Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Awards, 2 L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards, 2 L.A. Ovation Awards, 1 Helen Hayes Award, 1 Black Theatre Alliance Award, 7 E.W. Awards, 2 Joseph Jefferson Awards and 1 Elliott Norton Award for the Broadway and National Touring Companies.

12. Internationally, Chicago has received 18 major awards including 1 Olivier Award (Best Musical Production), 3 ACE Awards, 3 El Heraldo Awards, 3 Asociacion Mexicana de Criticos de Teatro Awards, 2 Helpman Awards, 4 Guldmasken Awards, and 2 Premio Qualidade Brasil Awards for its international productions.

13. Charlotte d'Amboise holds the record for the most performances as "Roxie Hart" on Broadway with over 2,135 shows under her belt and 46 actors have played the role since the show opened.

14. Current star Amra-Faye Wright holds the honor of performing "Velma Kelly" on Broadway the most times with over 2,700 shows and 34 actors have played the role since the show opened.

15. Brent Barrett has played the most performances as "Billy Flynn" on Broadway with over 1,830 shows and 63 actors have played the role since the show opened.

16. Raymond Bokhour has the most performances as "Amos Hart" on Broadway with over 2828 shows under his belt and 24 actors have played the role since the show opened.

17. Roz Ryan has clocked the most performances as "Matron "Mama" Morton" on Broadway with over 2,300 shows and 35 actors have played the role since the show opened.

18. R. Lowe holds the record for the most performances as "Mary Sunshine" with over 5499 shows and 15 actors have played the role since the show opened.

19. Keeping with the 22 theme, Chicago has raised $2,205,966 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in 22 years of performances between the Broadway company and National Tour.

20. Chicago is the only Broadway show to be performed in New York in both English and Japanese at the same time. Takarazuka Chicago was performed in Japanese from July 20 to July 24, 2016 at the David H. Koch Theater as part of the Lincoln Center Festival, while the Broadway production ran at the Ambassador Theatre.

21. Chicago has welcomed actors from around the globe to headline the Broadway company, including: Australian actress Caroline O'Connor (Velma Kelly); Azerbaijani actress Larisa Dolina (Matron "Mama" Morton); British actors Mel B (Roxie Hart), Maxwell Caulfield (Billy Flynn), Ruthie Henshall (Both Roxie Hart & Velma Kelly), Bonnie Langford (Roxie Hart), Marti Pellow (Billy Flynn) and Denise Van Outen (Velma Kelly); Canadians Terra C. MacLeod (Velma Kelly), Paul Alexander Nolan (Billy Flynn), Elvis Stojko (Billy Flynn), Alan Thicke (Billy Flynn) and Robert Urich (Billy Flynn); Columbian actress Sofía Vergara (Matron "Mama" Morton); Dutch Actress Pia Douwes (Velma Kelly); German actresses Anna Montanaro (Velma Kelly) and Ute Lemper (Velma Kelly); Israeli actress Shiri Maimon (Roxie Hart); Japanese actress Ryoko Yonekura (Roxie Hart); Mexican actors Jaime Camil (Billy Flynn) and Bianca Marroquín (Roxie Hart); Peruvian actor Marco Zunino (Billy Flynn); South African actress Amra-Faye Wright (Velma Kelly); Swedish actress Petra Nielsen (Roxie Hart); Swiss actor Pasquale Aleardi (Billy Flynn); and more!

22. Chicago is the only currently running Broadway show to play three theatres. This production premiered at the Richard Rodgers in November 1996, then moved the next year to the Shubert Theatre where it played over five years before relocating to its current home at the Ambassador Theatre in January 2003 where it has played over 15 years.

Chicago stars Latina superstar Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, International stage sensation Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. as Billy Flynn, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, Raena White as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Tickets for Chicago are available through Telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, and in-person at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.; New York, NY) box office. Regular box office hours are 10 AM to 8 PM Monday through Saturday, and Noon to 7:00 PM Sunday.

Visit www.ChicagoTheMusical.com for the regular and holiday performance schedules.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You