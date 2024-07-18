Casts of ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park

This is the second Broadway in Bryant Park of 2024.

Today, July 11, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continues its 2024 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to stop by starting at 11 am, with performances running from 12:30pm – 1:30pm on the stage at Bryant Park. 

Today's performances will feature Disney on Broadway stars, including: Tshidi Manye, Adi Roy, Sonya Balsara, Jackie René, Gilbert DomallyCharissa HogelandBen Jeffrey
Jim FerrisChad Burris, and Michael James Scott, with hosts Paul ‘Cubby’ Bryant and Christine Nagy.

Tune in to BroadwayWorld's Instagram for live coverage and check back for more from Week 2.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2024 schedule.




