Cast And Composer Of THE LIGHTNING THIEF To Stop By BROADWAY SESSIONS, 11/21

This Thursday night, November 21st, Broadway Sessions will be joined by cast members from Broadway's The Lightning Thief! Performers include Rob Rokicki (Composer of The Lightning Thief) Izzy Figueroa, James Rodriguez, Kristin Stokes, and T. Shyvonne Stewart.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

The evening will also feature performances by our two Rising Stars, Torri Bouslough and Savannah Lobel. We will be joined by special guest accompanist, Drew Wutke this week.

Broadway Sessions recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award at the MAC Awards.

Reservations are strongly recommended through www.broadwaysessions.net Broadway Sessions takes place twice monthly on Thursday evenings at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). For a full schedule of show dates or to make reservations (strongly recommended) at www.broadwaysessions.net Doors open at 10pm with showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday.





