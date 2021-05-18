Carmen Cusack, Tonya Pinkins, Jack DiFalco and More to Star in MARVIN'S ROOM Virtual Reading

The Reading Series has announced their next production, Scott McPherson's multiple award-winning comedic drama MARVIN'S ROOM, which will take place on Wednesday, May 26th at 8:00pm, benefiting The Actors Fund.

The star-studded live virtual event will be directed by Tim Realbuto (Ghostlight the musical; Yes; Bobcat Moretti) and produced by Kerri Bond and Erin S. Leddy. Melanie Magri serves as technical director.

The cast will feature Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star; Wicked) as Bessie, Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change; CBS's "Madam Secretary") as Ruth, Jack DiFalco (who played the role of Hank in the recent Broadway revival of the play) reprising his role, Drew Logan Powell (Amazon Prime's "The Dangerous Book For Boys"; Lost In Yonkers) as Charlie, Chad Jennings (Wicked; South Pacific) as Dr. Wally, Teresa Hui (Off-Broadway's The Big Bang Theory: A Pop-Rock Musical Parody; Hulu's "Difficult People") as Dr. Charlotte, Courtney Leigh Halford (Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Emma, the musical) as The Retirement Home Director/Nurse Abrams, and Jeremy Beazlie (The Radiant Abyss at The Kennedy Center ; NBC's "Whoopi") as Bob/Marvin. The stage directions will be read by Erin S. Leddy. Casting for the role of Lee will be announced soon.

This is the ninth benefit reading for The Reading Series, having previously produced productions of SOME GIRL(S); RABBIT HOLE; REASONS TO BE PRETTY; REASONS TO BE HAPPY; NEXT FALL; BECKY SHAW; SEX WITH STRANGERS; and REASONS TO BE PRETTY HAPPY.

MARVIN'S ROOM premiered Off-Broadway in 1991 and was later turned into a film starring Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gwen Verdon, and Robert De Niro. It was revived on Broadway in 2017 starring Lili Taylor, Janeane Garofalo, Celia Weston, and Jack DiFalco.

Bessie (Cusack), a strong-willed woman, takes care of her bedridden father and eccentric Aunt Ruth (Pinkins). After Bessie is diagnosed with leukemia, her estranged sister, Lee, comes to visit and to be tested as a possible bone marrow donor for her sister. The reunion between the sisters is initially uncomfortable, aggravated by the difficult behavior of Lee's two sons, Charlie (Powell), and most especially Hank (DiFalco). The two women try to confront their shortcomings as sisters, reach out to each other, and arrive at an understanding about the importance of family.

The live stream is free to watch, but a donation to The Actors Fund is suggested. Please visit

www.TheReadingSeries.org for more information.