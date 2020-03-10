COME FROM AWAY Postpones Chinese Tour Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

A Chinese touring production of the global success, Come From Away, has been postponed amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The critically acclaimed musical was set to open at SAIC-Shanghai Culture Square on Friday, May 8, 2020 for a limited engagement, with further cities in China to be announced. A spokesman for Junkyard Dog Productions has since confirmed that the tour has been rescheduled to 2022.

The Tony Award-winning Come From Away opened on Broadway to rave reviews in 2017 and has continued its record-breaking triumph with a second production in Toronto in 2018, a third production touring North America, the fourth West End production opened in February 2019, winning four Oliver Awards including "Best Musical", and the fifth Australian premiere, which opened in Melbourne in July 2019.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.





