CHOIR BOY Extends Broadway Run Through March 10th

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Choir Boy, by Tarell Alvin McCraney and directed by Trip Cullman, will extend for two additional weeks, now playing through Sunday, March 10 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Jeremy Pope will depart the production on Sunday, February 24 to join the cast of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations on Broadway. Jonathan Burke will take over the role of "Pharus Jonathan Young" for the remaining two weeks of the run.

The cast currently features Nicholas L. Ashe (Junior Blake), Daniel Bellomy (Ensemble), Jonathan Burke (Ensemble), Gerald Caesar (Ensemble), John Clay III (Anthony Justin "AJ" James), Chuck Cooper (Headmaster Marrow), Caleb Eberhardt (David Heard), Marcus Gladney (Ensemble), J. Quinton Johnson (Bobby Marrow), Austin Pendleton (Mr. Pendleton) and Jeremy Pope (Pharus Jonathan Young).

Choir Boy's creative team includes Jason Michael Webb (music direction, arrangements & original music), David Zinn(scenic & costume design), Peter Kaczorowski (lighting design), Fitz Patton (original music & sound design), Cookie Jordan (hair & make-up design), Thomas Schall (fight director) and Camille A. Brown (choreography).

Choir Boy marks Tarell Alvin McCraney's Broadway debut as well as the second production that transfers to Broadway following a premiere at MTC's The Studio at Stage II - Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series, where it debuted in the summer of 2013 to rave reviews and sold-out audiences, extending twice during its run.

For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key? Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney is an Oscar-winning screenwriter of Moonlight and a recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship Grant. Directing is Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman (Lobby Hero, Significant Other, Murder Ballad).

