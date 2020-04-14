Bucks County Playhouse Presents PLAYHOUSE LIVE Featuring Julie Halston and More

While in-person live performances are waiting in the wings, Bucks County Playhouse is presenting Playhouse Live! -- the free live-streaming variety show on Sundays at 7 p.m. This week, Sunday April 19, the Playhouse will feature its popular story-telling series, "Word of Mouth" hosted by renowned storyteller, Michaela Murphy, Bucks County Playhouse's Director of Education. It can be viewed on Bucks County Playhouse's Facebook page (TheaterBCP).

Entitled, "Word of Mouth: Risk," the program will feature four highly acclaimed actors/storytellers beginning with Julie Halston, who just completed her role of Rita Marshall in the Broadway production of "Tootsie." Returning to "Word of Mouth," is National Public Radio's, Ophira Eisenberg, known for her program, "Ask Me Another." They will be joined on the program by humorist/author/performer Mike Albo and anthropologist/storyteller Edith Gonzalez.

Producing Director Alexander Fraser will present these weekly experiences with the Playhouse's Executive Producer, Robyn Goodman. Fraser said, "As we continue these days of quarantine and safe distancing, we are happy to connect with our friends in this very creative way. This week, Playhouse Live! again features the Playhouse's 'Word of Mouth' Storytelling Series, offering a perfect tonic to escape in these stories as told by a fantastic group of professional story-tellers. Murphy said, "It's an honor to work with these celebrated artists. Our sessions are dynamic and thought-provoking as our guests share their personal stories in their unique, entertaining style."

About the April 19th Guests:

Julie Halston recently starred as Rita Marshall in the Broadway production of Tootsie. Other credits include Richard Greenberg's The Babylon Line at Lincoln Center and her acclaimed performance as Gay Wellington in the Broadway production of You Can't Take it With You for which she received The Richard Seff Award and a Drama Desk Nomination. Other Broadway credits include On The Town , Anything Goes, The Twentieth Century( Outer Critics Circle Nom) and Hairspray. She is founding member of Charles Busch's legendary theatre company and co-starred with Mr. Busch in numerous productions. Television viewers know her as Bitsy Von Muffling on Sex and The City . Other credits include The Class, Difficult People , Law and Order SVU and most recently Divorce and Almost Family. In 2011 was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Off-Broadway Alliance.

Ophira Eisenberg is a Canadian-born standup comedian and writer. She hosts NPR's nationally syndicated comedy, trivia show "Ask Me Another" where she interviews and plays silly games with Sir Patrick Stewart, Awkwafina, Roxanne Gay, Terry Crews, Jessica Walter, Josh Groban, Nick Kroll, Tony Hawk, George Takei, Sasha Velour, Ethan Hawke, Julia Stiles, Lewis Black, Uzo Aruba, Michael C. Hall and more. She has appeared on Comedy Central, "This Week At The Comedy Cellar," The New Yorker Festival, Kevin Hart's "LOL Network," HBO's "Girls," "Gotham Live," "The Late Late Show," "The Today Show," and VH-1. Selected as one of New York Magazine's "Top 10 Comics that Funny People Find Funny," and featured in the New York Times as a skilled comedian and storyteller with a "bleakly stylish" sense of humor, Ophira is also a regular host and teller with The Moth. Her stories have also been included in two of The Moth's best-selling collections. Ophira's own comedic memoir, Screw Everyone: "Sleeping My Way to Monogamy" was optioned for a feature film.

Mike Albo is a writer, performer, humorist and author. His novels include Hornito (HarperCollins) and The Underminer: The Best Friend Who Casually Destroys Your Life (BloomsburyUSA), co-written with Virginia Heffernan. He is also the author of two Amazon Kindle Singles: The Junket and Spermhood: Diary of a Donor. His solo show of Spermhood, directed by David Schweizer, appeared last year at Dixon Place and is now touring. His previous solo show, The Junket, also directed by Mr Schweizer, appeared Off Broadway in 2014 at the Lynn Redgrave Theater.

Edith Gonzalez is an anthropologist and storyteller who has performed on shows including Story Collider, which features personal stories about science, Take Two Storytelling, and she is a 2-time SmutSlam champion.

Michaela Murphy is a writer, playwright, storyteller and teacher. Her stories have been featured on NPR, Off-Broadway (Second Stage Theater), The Moth Mainstage (NYC and National Tours) and Peabody Award winning The Moth Radio Hour, The Liar Show, RISK! and TEDx, the Clinton White House and in The New Yorker. She is formerly the Director of Education at Second Stage Theater and was a guest Artistic Director for several of The 52nd Street Project replications (Navajo and Chippewa Nations). Michaela is a Co-Founder of "L!FE: Leadership Fueled by Entrepreneur-ism" (Detroit, NYC), an education platform for High School students, and was Director of the Entrepreneurs-in-Training program at Barnard College.

Audiences wishing to join Murphy and company for "Word of Mouth" can join the Zoom webinar from the Bucks County Playhouse homepage or see it stream live on the Playhouse's Facebook page at facebook.com/TheaterBCP. Information about guests for upcoming editions of the series will be announced shortly.





