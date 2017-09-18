Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY! Shatters Its Own House Record at the Shubert Theatre

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler is making headlines yet again as it breaks its own box office records with the highest weekly gross in the history of both the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) and The Shubert Organization.

The final gross of $2,322,113.74, over eight performances, marks the fourth time Hello, Dolly! has broken The Shubert Organization's all-time record and the sixth time the show has set the box office record at the Shubert Theatre. Additionally, the production holds the record for the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history.

As previously announced, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel and Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin have extended their runs in Hello, Dolly!, set to costar with theatrical legend and two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters. Peters begins performances as the title character on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018, with a Thursday, February 22 official opening at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

On January 20, Ms. Peters, Mr. Creel, and Ms. Baldwin will be joined by recently announced co-stars, four-time Tony Award nominee and six-time Emmy Award nominee Victor Garber as Horace Vandergelder and Olivier Award nominee Charlie Stemp who will be making his Broadway debut as Barnaby Tucker.

Bette Midler, who received universal raves and every Broadway acting honor, including the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, David Hyde Pierce, who received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for his performance, and Taylor Trensch, who currently plays Barnaby Tucker, will play their final performance on Sunday, January 14.

This production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly! instantly became the most coveted ticket of the year when it broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history. By the time it began previews, it had the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history. In addition to Mr. Creel's Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Hello, Dolly! won three other Tonys, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Bette Midler), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto), and has continued to break the Shubert Theatre house box office record over and over and over and over again.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the work of its original director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Related Articles