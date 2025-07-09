 tracking pixel
BroadwayWorld Editors' Top Summer Theater Picks Around the Country

Jul. 09, 2025
From New Jersey to Hawaii, BroadwayWorld’s regional editors have rounded up the standout theater productions happening this summer in their communities. Whether you’re in the mood for a big Broadway tour, a fresh take on a classic, or a local favorite, check out their top picks to find out what’s worth seeing near you.

ArizonaHerbert Pain picks Arizona Broadway Theatre's production of Tootsie, Moulin Rouge! at the ASU Gammage and more.

AtlantaJoseph Harrison picks The Lionheart Theatre Company's A Year With Frog and Toad.

Boston: R. Scott Reedy picks Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston's Evita, The Cape Playhouse's production of Rent and more.

Houston: Brett Cullum picks A.D. Players' The Wizard of OZ, Alley Theatre's Agatha Christie’s Mirror Crack’d and more.

Hawaii: F.H. Kekoa picks The ARTS at Mark’s Garage's Comedy of Errors and more.

New Jersey: Marina Kennedy picks Two River Theatre's Be More Chill Anniversary Concert and more.

New York City (Cabaret)Rebecca Kaplan picks Beth Leavel Sings Sondheim at 54 Below and more.

San AntonioJill Rippa selects San Pedro Playhouse's Hairsprsy and Wonder Theatre's Sister Act, and more.

TampaDeborah Bostock-Kelley picks Jobsite Theater's PUFFS and more.


