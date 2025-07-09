BroadwayWorld Editors' Top Summer Theater Picks Around the Country

Audio brought to you by:

From New Jersey to Hawaii, BroadwayWorld’s regional editors have rounded up the standout theater productions happening this summer in their communities. Whether you’re in the mood for a big Broadway tour, a fresh take on a classic, or a local favorite, check out their top picks to find out what’s worth seeing near you.

Arizona: Herbert Pain picks Arizona Broadway Theatre's production of Tootsie, Moulin Rouge! at the ASU Gammage and more.

Atlanta: Joseph Harrison picks The Lionheart Theatre Company's A Year With Frog and Toad.

Boston: R. Scott Reedy picks Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston's Evita, The Cape Playhouse's production of Rent and more.

Houston: Brett Cullum picks A.D. Players' The Wizard of OZ, Alley Theatre's Agatha Christie’s Mirror Crack’d and more.

Hawaii: F.H. Kekoa picks The ARTS at Mark’s Garage's Comedy of Errors and more.

New Jersey: Marina Kennedy picks Two River Theatre's Be More Chill Anniversary Concert and more.

New York City (Cabaret): Rebecca Kaplan picks Beth Leavel Sings Sondheim at 54 Below and more.

San Antonio: Jill Rippa selects San Pedro Playhouse's Hairsprsy and Wonder Theatre's Sister Act, and more.

Tampa: Deborah Bostock-Kelley picks Jobsite Theater's PUFFS and more.