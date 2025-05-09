Atlanta Community Theatre Summer Preview

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There are a number of reasons they call it “Hotlanta” here. Some use the term to refer to the climate, especially in the summer when you can literally fry an egg on the sidewalk. Some call it that because it can often feel like the place to be whether you are a hip hop artist, a big budget movie studio, or 72,000 superfans on Labor Day Weekend for the country’s best pop culture convention.

But for theatre fans looking to take in a show right in their own community, featuring local talent, creative concepts, and passionate performances, “Hotlanta” means just one thing - theatre. And what better way to cool off on a hot, Atlanta summer evening (or afternoon!) than taking in one of these exciting productions, coming to a community theatre near you!



ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENTS (musical)

May 9 - May 18

Onstage Atlanta in Scottdale

The first of our featured community theatre productions is the premiere of ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENTS by Rus McCoy with direction by Barry West and music direction by Annie Cook. The musical tells the story of Gone with the Wind author Margaret Mitchell and the secret that was kept for over 40 years after her death - that she was married to two men, “Red” Upshaw and John Marsh. It also introduces audiences to Bessie Jordan, Mitchell’s maid, and Benjamin Mays, Morehouse College President who each had a significant influence on her life.

For tickets and info, visit https://onstageatlanta.com/



COMPANY (musical)

May 23-June 1

Mad Artists Theatre Company at Georgia Ensemble Theatre in Sandy Springs

Directed by Tyler Webster with music direction by Danielle Lorentz, COMPANY centers around Robert, a man celebrating his 35th birthday who begins to question his status as a “happily single man.” As he navigates his friendships with five married couples, he reevaluates his lifestyle and through numerous interactions, dinners, and social gatherings, Bobby gains insight into the highs and lows of marriage.

For tickets and info, visit https://www.madartistsco.com/tickets



EVERYBODY (play)

May 29 - May 31

Renegade Theatre Company at Virginia-Highland Church in Atlanta

Next is EVERYBODY by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins - a modern adaptation of the 15th-century morality play EVERYMAN that explores life, death, and the journey in between. In this play, all roles are assigned randomly via a lottery system, requiring actors to memorize the entire script, symbolizing the unpredictability of death.

For tickets and info, visit https://www.renegadetheatre.co/



MACBITCHES (play)

June 6 - 14

Pumphouse Players in Cartersville

Cartersville’s Pumphose Players present Sophie McIntosh's dark comedy which follows college freshman, Hailey, who lands the role of Lady Macbeth in her university production of the “Scottish Play.” Some of the upperclassmen actresses, feeling threatened, invite her over to "celebrate," and reassert their dominance in the theatre department. Amidst drinks, they reflect on their own ambition and the power dynamics of their theatrical education. And when the night turns into violent and shocking acts of betrayal, they soon learn that what’s done cannot be undone.

For tickets and info, visit https://www.pumphouseplayers.com/



DEARLY DEPARTED (play)

June 6 - 22

Onstage Atlanta in Scottdale

Coming up next at Onstage Atlanta is a southern-fried comedy set in the “Baptist backwoods of the Bible Belt,” by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones, directed by Jimmy Spearman. The play centers around the Turpin family who face chaos as they try to organize their father's funeral. Ray-Bud drinks heavily, Junior deals with dwindling finances, rabid children, and suspected vehicular infidelity, and spinster Delightful eats junk food to cope. Despite the turmoil, their eccentric neighbors come together to help the Turpins put the “fun” back in “funeral.”

For tickets and info, visit https://onstageatlanta.com/



TUCK EVERLASTING (musical)

June 6 - 22

Act1 Theater at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church

Next up from Act1 Theater in Alpharetta is a musical with a book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, music by Chris Miller, and lyrics by Nathan Tysen, which had its pre-Broadway premiere at the Alliance Theatre in 2015. This adaptation of Natalie Babbitt’s 1975 novel focuses on eleven-year-old Winnie Foster who befriends the Tucks, a mysterious family who are blessed—or cursed—with immortality. As Winnie faces the dilemma of whether to return to her life or join the Tucks on their infinite journey, she learns profound lessons about life, death, and what it means to truly live.

For tickets and info, visit https://act1theater.org/



RUMORS (play)

June 11 - 22

Main Street Players in Griffin

Main Street Players in Griffin presents Neil Simon’s riotous farce, RUMORS, a play that made its debut in 1988. Set in the upscale suburban home of Deputy Mayor Charlie Brock, the play unfolds as guests arrive for his tenth anniversary celebration, only to find Charlie injured and his wife Myra missing. As more guests arrive, the evening devolves into a whirlwind of absurd cover-ups, mistaken identities, and laugh-out-loud moments. With Simon’s signature wit and rapid-fire dialogue, RUMORS gives audiences a front-row seat to a series of chaotic misunderstandings.

For tickets and info, visit https://www.mainstreetplayers.org/



UNCLE VANYA (play)

June 12 - 20

Authenticity Theater at 7 Stages Backstage Theatre in Little 5 Points

The next offering from Authenticity Theater will be an intimate, immersive new adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA, adapted by Pulitzer Prize-winner, Annie Baker using language that aims to “sound to our contemporary American ears the way it sounded to Russian ears in 1898.” A poignant exploration of unfulfilled dreams and existential despair, it delves into the lives of Vanya and his niece Sonya, whose monotonous existence is disrupted by the arrival of the eloquent Professor Serebryakov and his enchanting wife, Yelena.

For tickets and info, visit https://www.authenticitytheater.org/



PARTNERS (play)

June 13 - 22

Emil Theater at Marietta’s Theatre In the Square

This world premiere play written and directed by N. Emil Thomas follows ex-lovers Solomon and Zenobi who are trapped in their former condo during a mass shooting. Forced to confront unresolved issues, they wrestle with fear, regret, and lingering feelings as they struggle to survive and face their past.

For tickets and info, visit www.mariettatheatresquare.com



A RAISIN IN THE SUN (play)

June 13 - 22

The Henry Players in McDonough

The Henry Players present Lorraine Hansberry’s profound exploration of African-American life in the mid-20th century. Set in a segregated Chicago, the play follows the Younger family as they grapple with dreams and societal obstacles. Awaiting a life insurance check, each family member has distinct aspirations for a better future, reflecting the broader themes of racial identity, economic hardship, and the pursuit of the American Dream. Hansberry’s masterpiece, premiering in 1959, offers an emotionally charged and thought-provoking portrayal of hope and resilience, making it a timeless classic.

For tickets and info, visit https://henryplayers.com/



SUMMER HARVEST (play)

June 19 - 22

Vidalia Theatre Company at Lionheart Theatre in Norcross

Atlanta’s Vidalia Theatre Company, which “aims to develop and produce works for the stage that are grounded in good storytelling and lend voice to various perspectives while exploring the larger questions of life” presents a collection of eight new short plays focused around the theme “At A Crossroads.” The production features works by James McLindon, Joe Godfrey, Straton Rushing, Kathy Gaivier, John Mabey, D.L. Siegel, James Perry and A.K. Forbes.

For tickets and info, visit https://www.vidaliatheatre.com/



ROCK OF AGES (musical)

July 11 - 27

Woodstock Arts Theatre

Woodstock Arts presents a high-energy musical with a book by Chris D’Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp that transports audiences back to the rock-and-roll era of the 1980s. With direction and choreography by Madison Montgomery and music direction by Lucas Tarrant, it features iconic songs from bands like Journey, Bon Jovi, and Whitesnake, and follows the love story of aspiring rocker Drew and his sweetheart Sherrie. Set on the Sunset Strip in the heyday of hair bands, the musical is a nostalgic tribute to the flashy and rebellious spirit of the time.

For tickets and info, visit https://woodstockarts.org/events/category/theatre/



A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD (musical)

July 17 - 20

The Lionheart Theatre Company

Next up in July is A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, a musical based on the children’s books by Arnold Lobel and with music by Robert Reale and book and lyrics by Willie Reale. Directed by Sam Casey, this charming and whimsical musical brings these beloved characters to life onstage at The Lionheart Theatre Company. The show follows best friends Frog and Toad through four fun-filled seasons, highlighting themes of companionship and adventure. With delightful songs and a heartwarming story, A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD is great for audiences of all ages.

For tickets and info, visit https://lionhearttheatre.org/



INTO THE WOODS (musical)

July 17 - 27

The New Depot Players in Conyers

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, INTO THE WOODS is directed by Barry West with musical direction by Mary Lynn Luke. It intertwines the stories of several classic fairy tales, creating a magical and captivating world where everyone’s favorite characters come to life on stage. This classic Sondheim musical explores the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests, revealing the complexities of human nature.

For tickets and info, visit https://www.thenewdepotplayers.com/



VENUS IN FUR (play)

July 18 - 26

Live Arts Theatre at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church in Duluth

David Ives’ provocative and compelling play VENUS IN FUR delves into the dynamics of power and desire. The story centers on a playwright-director and an enigmatic actress who auditions for a role in his new play. As they engage in a battle of wits and emotions, the lines between reality and fiction blur.

For tickets and info, visit https://liveartstheatre.org/



NEWSIES (musical)

July 24 - August 3

Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn

Based on the real-life Newsboys' Strike of 1899, this high-energy and thrilling musical features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein. The Disney show follows a group of courageous newsboys in turn of the century New York City who band together to fight against unfair working conditions. With its rousing songs, NEWSIES delivers a powerful message about the importance of solidarity and standing up for one's rights.

For tickets and info, visit https://www.stgplays.com/



DISASTER! (musical)

July 31 - August 9

Marietta Theatre Company at Marietta’s Theatre In The Square

Who would have imagined that a musical that pays homage to the disaster films of the 1970s would be one of the wackiest nights at the theatre? Created by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick this jukebox musical features hits from the era like “Hot Stuff,” “I Will Survive,” and “Don’t Cry Out Loud” and an eclectic mix of characters who find themselves in various absurd and perilous situations aboard a floating casino. With its tongue-in-cheek humor and familiar tunes, DISASTER! offers a chance to enjoy the nostalgia of the era's cinematic catastrophes.

For tickets and info, visit https://mariettatheatre.com/



BLACK COMEDY (play)

August 1 - 9

Centerstage North Theatre in Marietta

Up next at Centerstage North Theatre is the witty farce BLACK COMEDY by Peter Shaffer. Taking place during a power outage in a London apartment, the play follows a group of eccentric characters as they navigate the darkness, leading to a series of humorous and chaotic events. With its farcical backdrop, BLACK COMEDY seeks to create laughter and mayhem in the most unexpected circumstances.

For tickets and info, visit https://centerstagenorth.net/



THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (musical)

August 1 - 17

Onstage Atlanta in Scottdale

The next offering from Onstage Atlanta will make you shiver with antici……..pation. From director Charlie Miller comes the stage musical that ignited a cult phenomenon that is still alive and well 50 years later – Richard O’Brien’s THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. Celebrating the outrageous and the unconventional, the story follows a young couple, Brad Majors and Janet Weiss, who stumble upon the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a mad scientist with a penchant for cross-dressing and creating bizarre creatures.

For tickets and info, visit https://onstageatlanta.com/



TRASH DAY (play)

August 7 - 17

Out of Box Theatre at Georgia Ensemble Theatre at Act 3 Playhouse in Sandy Springs

Out of Box Theatre returns to the Atlanta theatre scene after a long hiatus by revisiting one of its earliest projects, Dave Lauby’s beloved TRASH DAY, this time on the Georgia Ensemble Theatre stage. It follows the Wolley family who are threatened with eviction from their dilapidated home due to Grampa Wolley's hoarding. As they receive a final warning, new neighbors arrive bringing a glimmer of hope to the Wolleys and even the prospect of young love.

For tickets and info, visit https://www.outofboxtheatre.com/



CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (musical)

August 14 - 24

Forsyth County Arts and Learning (FoCAL) Center in Cummin g

Our final entry in this jam packed collection of theatrical goodness is a musical packed with jam (or chocolate, rather). The show follows young Charlie Bucket as he finds an elusive golden ticket in a chocolate bar granting him a once in a lifetime tour of Willy Wonka's magical chocolate factory. With whimsical songs and an enchanting story, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY offers a fantastical (and delicious!) experience that captures the wonder and excitement of Dahl's timeless tale.

For tickets and info, visit https://ga01000373.schoolwires.net/FoCAL

Comments