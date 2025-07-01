DRAGONS LOVE TACOS, SISTER ACT & More Lead San Antonio's Hot Summer 2025 Theater Picks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Antonio will be buzzing with live theatre this summer, presenting a variety of shows for all ages. As always, these theaters do a wonderful job of carefully considering community needs and desires as they present large scale musicals or thoughtfully intimate performances. Some of my favorite venues are producing some big name shows as well as some new pieces. Check out the websites for each show, as many of them are also providing special performances and fun events! This should be quite an active summer for theatre in San Antonio!

Dragons Love Tacos

Magik Theatre

June 21-August 3

Adam Rubin’s bestselling children’s book Dragons Love Tacos, adapted for the stage by Ernie Nolan, comes to life at Magik Theatre this summer! Made possible by the Russell Hill Rogers Fund for the Arts and produced in special arrangement with Plays for Young Audiences, Director Anthony Runfola and the cast have infused Dragons Love Tacos with slapstick comedy inspired by silent film, commedia dell'arte and classic clowning. This story of a young boy and his dog throwing a taco party for spice-avoidant dragons, and dealing with the fiery aftermath, is appropriate for ages 3 and up and promises plenty of fun spectacle! As always, Magik Theatre has created fun activities surrounding the show, for a full-on theatrical summer event!

Click here for event details and to purchase tickets!

Hairspray!

San Pedro Playhouse

July 18-August 17

The beloved hit Broadway musical Hairspray is storming into the Russell Hill Rogers Theater this summer with energy that will ensure that, “You Can’t Stop the Beat!” Director Deonte L. Warren shares, “Hairspray is a lively musical that celebrates inclusion, equality, and self-acceptance. It’s about a girl who dares to think she can make the world better using rhythm, courage, and yes—a whole lot of hairspray.” You can count on San Pedro to deliver the vibrancy and joyful quality this production deserves!

For tickets: Click Here

Greater Tuna

100A Productions

August 7-17

Fast-paced humor, clever wit, and humorous observations await audiences of Greater Tuna, written by Jaston Williams, Ed Howard, and Joe Sears. The play features just two actors who portray all 20 eccentric characters as they portray various perspectives of life in the fictional town of Tuna, Texas. Through quick costume changes and sharp dialogue, Greater Tuna offers a delightfully clever commentary on Southern culture and the colorful personalities that make it so unique.

For tickets: Click Here

The Importance of Being Earnest

Teatro Audaz

July 17-July 27

This beloved classic comedy by Oscar Wilde playfully critiques class, identity, and the absurdity of social expectations. But doing what they do best, Teatro Audaz will portray the classic story through a lens that represents the local community and gives it a fresh perspective. Teatro promises to shine a light on Wilde’s brilliant writing, while presenting it in a way that appeals to a contemporary audience.

Click HERE for tickets or for more information about all of Teatro Audaz summer events.





Sister Act

Wonder Theatre

July 11-August 3

Wonder Theatre promises to have audiences jumping to their feet with Sister Act, the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film! The plot follows Deloris Van Cartier, who witnesses a murder and is placed in a convent for protective custody. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but faces danger with the gang she hides from.

For information on special events and performances and to purchase tickets, click HERE

Do You Feel Anger?

Miscast Theatre Company

July 25-August 10

This show, written by Mara Nelson-Greenberg, follows Sofia, an empathy coach at an anything but normal debt collection agency. This show is an outrageous comedy about the absurdity and danger of a world where some people's feelings matter more than others'. They are excited to showcase a first time director, Luke Stout, in a production that highlights the important messages of empathy and compassion.

For tickets: Click HERE

Comments

