Feature: Sacramento's Hot Summer Picks

Summer theatre in Sacramento is something I look forward to with unbridled anticipated every year. Outdoor dining at a locally owned restaurant followed by a fabulous show downtown is one of my favorite ways to spend a summer evening. Luckily, we have no shortage of shows to choose from, and I’m going to share some of my favorite picks of the coming months.

Broadway at Music Circus is Sacramento’s own summer stock and a coveted destination for artists and audiences alike. Their next offering will be Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, the story of a New York City bodega owner and the changing landscape of his multi-cultural neighborhood. It runs from August 1-7th at the UC Davis Health Pavilion. More information may be found online at https://www.broadwaysacramento.com/production/in-the-heights/.

Capital Stage, a cozy professional outfit wrapping up their 20th season, is producing Rajiv Joseph’s comedy, King James. Playing now through July 27th, King James is a bitingly funny exploration of friendship through the lens of two men who share a love of basketball and LeBron James. Tickets and information on their next season may be found at https://capstage.org/.

A year-round staple for Sacramento theatre-goers, the B St. Theatre, is staging a new comedy by Gordan Greenberg and Steve Rosen beginning August 6th and running through the end of the month. Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors features a hottie undead and a bumbling real estate agent in a horror-comedy mash-up that promises to be to-die-for. Get tickets online at https://bstreettheatre.org/mainstage/dracula-a-comedy-of-terrors/.

In community theatre news, the always outstanding Big Idea Theatre opens their production of Men On Boats a little later in the season. It runs from August 29-September 20th and is the retelling of the 1869 journey of ten men under the guidance of a one-armed Civil War veteran to chart the course of the Colorado River. Tickets may be found at https://www.bigideatheatre.org/2025-season/.

Just over the Yolo Causeway is the Davis Musical Theatre Company, who puts out an impressive number of shows each season; both Main Stage and Young Performers. The Last Five Years will open as a two-week engagement from July 18-27th, while their next main stage production, Sunset Blvd., will open on September 5th. More information may be found at their website, https://dmtc.org/.

In Woodland is the historic Woodland Opera House; also prolific, timeless and full of local talent. Their next main stage offering will be Into the Woods, running from September 12-27th. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.woodlandoperahouse.org/shows-and-events.html.

A new-to-me venue that’s worth a look is the Winters Theatre Company in the charming farming community of Winters. It’s housed in a historic building just steps away from wonderful dining choices and a postcard-worthy small town main street. Up next on their stage is the classic Agatha Christie whodunit, Murder on the Nile. It plays from August 1-17th and tickets can be found at https://www.winterstheatre.org/.

Photo: Ian C. Hopps and Tarig Elsiddig in King James at Capital Stage. Photo by Charr Crail.