Feature: Birmingham's Summer Stages Includes WAITRESS, BIG RIVER

Birmingham's Summer Stages: Your Guide to Broadway and Beyond!

Summer in Birmingham means long, sunny days, and for theatre lovers, it means catching incredible Broadway-caliber productions right here in the Magic City! Our local stages are cooling down audiences with compelling stories and show-stopping performances.

Last month, the BJCC Concert Hall welcomed the high-energy, inspiring story of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. Audiences roared for more. If you missed the Queen of Rock & Roll, you have plenty more to enjoy!

Here's your guide to what's playing in Birmingham this summer and a sneak peek into the highly anticipated fall season:

Currently Playing & Coming Soon This Summer:

Waitress at Red Mountain Theatre (Currently playing through August 10, 2025)

Treat yourself to this heartwarming and hilarious musical. Based on the beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a pie-making prodigy looking for a fresh start. Grammy-nominated artist Sara Bareilles wrote the score. This show blends humor, heart, and unforgettable songs. Don't miss your chance to see it before it bakes its last pie!

Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn at the Virginia Samford Theatre (July 17 - August 3, 2025)

Embark on a journey down the Mississippi with Mark Twain 's classic tale. Roger Miller 's vibrant, Tony Award-winning score brings it to life. This musical adaptation of Big River promises a captivating and poignant exploration of freedom, friendship, and the American spirit. The intimate Virginia Samford Theatre provides the perfect place to experience this beloved story.

Looking Ahead to Fall:

As summer winds down, Birmingham's theatre scene gears up for an exciting fall. Mark your calendars for the highly anticipated return of a Broadway blockbuster:

Wicked at the BJCC Concert Hal l (September 3-21, 2025)

Long before Dorothy dropped in, two other young women met in the Land of Oz. One, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery, and misunderstood. The other is a bubbly blonde, exceptionally popular. Wicked tells the untold true story of the Witches of Oz, exploring their unlikely friendship and the choices that ultimately led them to their destinies. This Broadway sensation will surely be a highlight of the upcoming season, so secure your tickets early!

Birmingham's theatrical landscape continues to thrive, offering a fantastic array of shows for every taste. Whether you crave a laugh, a powerful drama, or a family-friendly adventure, support our local theatres and enjoy the magic of live performance this summer!