COMEDY OF ERRORS & More Lead Hawaii's 2025 Summer Theater Picks

The islands are putting up some exciting and innovative theatre this summer, and we wanted to highlight three of the shows we're most looking forward to. You won't want to miss these picks!

1. Comedy of Errors at The ARTS at Mark’s Garage, July 11-20

The first offering of the 24th season of the Hawai'i Shakespeare Festival, director R. Kevin Doyle puts a unique twist on the classic tale of mistaken identities and its ensuing comedic chaos. Instead of a traditional cast of players with delineated roles, Mr. Doyle has instead framed his cast as a company of players, and the show as a metatheatrical farce worthy of Ken Ludwig: “in this production the lead actor has rage quit right before the performance and the rest of the cast and crew is scrambling to replace him. Extreme slapstick and clowning ensues, but the show must go on though, right? Right?”

Click here for tickets to COMEDY OF ERRORS

2. Prescription: Murder at Hawaii Theatre, July 31-August 10

Twenty-four years after they appeared together in The Odd Couple, also at Hawai'i Theatre, Local Hawai’i news anchor Joe Moore pairs up again with his longtime friend and legendary former host of Wheel of Fortune Pat Sajack for what is ostensibly the last time, in a William Link murder mystery that inspired the Columbo television series. “Moore plays Lt. Columbo, a disheveled and seemingly bumbling detective who’s investigating Sajak’s brilliant psychiatrist Dr. Roy Flemming, who’s carried out an ingenious plan to murder his wife, and established a perfect alibi. Columbo and the doctor engage in a cat and mouse duel of wits culminating in a surprising climax.”

Click here for tickets to PRESCRIPTION: MURDER

3. Come From Away at Iao Theatre, July 4-27

The Historic Iao Theater hosts this moving and beautiful musical about the power of community and compassion amidst the tragedy of 9/11, and the Production Team has thrown themselves into the show full force. Testimonials from the cast about where they were on the day have been posted on their Instagram, and three songs from the show were performed at Wailuku First Fridays. The cherry on top is a talkback session scheduled for July 12 with Kevin Tuerff, the inspiration for the character of “Kevin T” in the show, who will also be signing his memoir “Channel of Peace, Stranded in Gander on 9/11”.

Click here for tickets to COME FROM AWAY

Click here for a more complete listing of shows on stage this summer from all across the islands.

