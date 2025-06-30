TOOTSIE, MOULIN ROUGE, & More Lead Phoenix's Hot Summer 2025 Theater Picks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Summer may be the off-season in many regions, but Phoenix’s theater scene never takes a break. Whether it’s a bold reimagining of a Broadway classic, a world premiere, or a spotlight on local talent, here are the shows I’m most excited about for Summer 2025—and why you should mark your calendars now.

Arizona Broadway Theatre

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

June 20 – July 26

A timeless tale with a 21st-century twist, this updated version of Cinderella preserves the lush romanticism of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s original while weaving in contemporary humor and a feminist sensibility. Expect dazzling costumes, inventive stagecraft, and heartfelt performances in this family-friendly production that speaks to dreamers of all ages.

TOOTSIE

August 8 – September 13

Based on the 1982 film, Tootsie hits the boards with sharp wit and a fresh take on gender roles and the cost of ambition. With a Tony-winning score and plenty of laughs, ABT's production will offer both comedic firepower and commentary on the performative nature of identity—perfect fodder for a summer night.

Arizona Theatre Company

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B

June 14–29, 2025

There’s mystery afoot—and it’s got a modern, feminist twist. Arizona Theatre Company brings Kate Hamill’s sharp-witted comedy Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B to Tempe, offering a radically reinvented take on the iconic sleuthing duo. In this contemporary update, Sherlock Holmes is brilliant but erratic, and Dr. Joan Watson is pragmatic, tech-savvy, and definitely not playing second fiddle.

Why we’re excited: Hamill’s work is celebrated for its intelligent feminist voice and high-octane theatricality. Under ATC’s banner, known for smart, stylized storytelling, this promises to be one of the summer’s most dynamic offerings. Plus, the Tempe Center for the Arts offers a stunning setting on the lake to complement a night of comic deduction.

ASU Gammage

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

July 22 – August 3

Phoenix gets its taste of Parisian extravagance when this high-octane, jukebox mega-musical rolls into town. Featuring mash-ups of chart-toppers from across the decades and eye-popping visuals, Moulin Rouge! is a sensory overload in the best possible way. It’s more than a show—it’s an experience, and ASU Gammage is just the house to hold it.

Hale Centre Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

July 5 – August 16

Families will flock to Hale Centre Theatre for this technicolor retelling of Roald Dahl’s beloved fable. With fantastical design and plenty of visual effects, Hale’s production promises immersive storytelling and a reminder of the sweetness—and danger—of unchecked imagination and greed. It's candy for the eyes with moral depth beneath the surface.

The Phoenix Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

May 21 – July 13

Sondheim’s masterpiece always rewards revisiting, and The Phoenix Theatre Company is sure to bring both intimacy and scale to its tangled fairy-tale forest. With its razor-sharp lyrics and haunting score, Into the Woods delves deep into personal responsibility, moral ambiguity, and the cost of wishes fulfilled. A perfect midsummer meditation cloaked in musical brilliance.

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: A NEW ORLEANS GUMBO

August 6 – September 21

This original production promises to be a rhythmic, spirited tribute to the culture and music of New Orleans. With its blend of jazz, gospel, blues, and Creole spice, the show is likely to sizzle with energy and soul. It's a celebration of resilience and revelry—exactly the kind of community-focused storytelling that Phoenix Theatre does best.

Bottom line: Phoenix's summer stages defy the off-season slump. They offer the full range of theatrical delights—from lavish musicals and literary reinventions to regional premieres and local flavor. If you’re staying in town this summer, you’re not missing out. You’re in for fine entertainment.

