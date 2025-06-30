NJ Entertainment this Summer-Some Top Picks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey entertainment rocks in the summer. Here are just a few choices of what is going on in the Garden State! Check them out and find a few of your own. There's are a lot of shows to look forward to.

NJ Rep in Long Branch: From July 17th to August 10th the Company will present “How My Grandparents Fell in Love” with a book by Cary Gitter, music by Neil Berg with lyrics by Neil Berg and Cary Gitter. The musical is directed by SuzAnne Barabas. In 1933, Charlie, a Polish-born Jew who emigrated to America a decade earlier, returns to his hometown of Rovno in search of a bride. There Charlie meets Chava, who works at a hat shop and hopes to become a scholar. However, Chava’s ambitions for the future and the growing clouds of European anti-Semitism and persecution threaten both their dreams. Visit: New Jersey Repertory Company | Year-Round Professional Theater on the Jersey Shore

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey in Madison: “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare” will be presented on the Main Stage from July 9th to July 27th. It will feature all 37 plays in 99 minutes. Fasten your seat belts for a high-energy, slapstick rollercoaster ride through Shakespeare’s entire canon! Three madcap actors scamper their hapless way through all the comedies, tragedies, histories, and romances in one hysterical, fast-paced, and irreverent evening that will leave you rolling in the aisles with laughter. Visit: Shakespeare NJ

NJPAC in Newark: Music and more at the Center with shows that include “I Want My 80s Tour” on July 12; Lyfe Jennings on July 17; and Cimafunk on July 31. Check out the full schedule of events that are available for all tastes and styles. Visit: New Jersey Performing Arts Center | NJPAC

MPAC in Morristown: On July 17, “The Hit Men: The Ultimate Concert” will be on stage and on July 24, “Back to the 80s Show with Jessie’s Girl.” MPAC also has great free summer events that will please the whole family. Visit: The Official Site of Mayo Performing Arts Center

Two River Theater in Red Bank: On July 24 and July 25, the Theater is proud to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the World Premiere of Be More Chill, the hit Broadway musical, with two nights of reunion concerts. With OG performances from Joe Iconis and plenty of very chill special guests, this is your chance to experience the Broadway musical like never before! Visit: Two River Theater

New Jersey Symphony – From July 11th to the 13th at various locations in NJ, the Symphony will present DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon conducted by Lawrence Loh. It is a captivating and original story about a young Viking named Hiccup, who defies tradition when he befriends one of his deadliest foes—a ferocious dragon he calls Toothless. Together, these unlikely heroes must fight against all odds to save both their worlds. Featuring John Powell’s Oscar-nominated score performed live to picture, How to Train Your Dragon in Concert is a thrilling experience for all ages. VisitNew Jersey Symphony welcomes you | New Jersey Symphony

Princeton Summer Theater in Princeton: Celebrate Christmas in July with PST’s production of The Game’s Afoot by Ken Ludwig, otherwise known as Holmes for the Holidays, which opens on Thursday, July 3rd and closes on Saturday, July 19th. Winning the Edgar Award for “Best Play” in 2012, this comedic murder mystery takes on the archetypal “whodunit”, when a murder occurs at a party hosted by an actor who is famous for playing the role of Sherlock Holmes - prompting him to take on the role of the detective in real life. PST’s production of The Game’s Afoot will be directed by Wasif Sami ‘25. Visit: Princeton Summer Theater

