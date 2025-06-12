BroadwayWorld Classifieds 6/12/2025; Jobs In Marketing, Development and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 6/12/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Broadway Sacramento seeks a Production Manager to play a leading role in the planning, execution, and maintenance of all production elements of the company’s self-produced shows and events. Broadway Sacramento has been a cultural and artistic institution serving Northern California audiences for nearly 75 years. In that time, it has expanded from its summer stock origins to offer two year-round seasons of musicals: A self-produced series in its 2,200 seat “in the round” venue (Broadway At Mus... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: School Production Line Producer

Atlantic Theater Company and Atlantic Acting School & NYU/Conservatory Programs Full-time, salaried position with benefits Atlantic Theater Company, an award-winning non-profit Off-Broadway theater, seeks a School Production Line Producer to oversee all producing operations for the Atlantic Acting School’s student productions. Reporting to the School Executive Director, and working in close partnership with the Production Manager, Artistic Directors, and School Department (School Artistic, ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

JOB TITLE: House Manager REPORTS TO: Front of House Director FLSA Status: Hourly, Part-Time, Non-Exempt HOURLY RATE: $23.00 per hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The House Manager is responsible for overseeing Goodman Theatre’s Front of House operation and to serve as the main public contact for patrons, visitors, and staff during scheduled performances and events. This role manages on-shift bartenders, gift store associates, coat check attend... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Volunteer Actors and Pianists for The Table Read Co.

Seeking NYC-Based Volunteer Actors & Pianists for Table Reads & Staged Readings of New Works Company: The Table Read Co. Location: New York, NY Category: Performer (musical theatre or plays) Start Date: Ongoing Pay: Unpaid (Volunteer/Developmental for now) Union Status: Non-Union/Union welcome (AEA under the 29-Hour Reading Code) Description: We are compiling a database of New York City-based actors and pianists interested in volunteering their time for table reads and occasional... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas is Seeking Dancers

Awakening, at Wynn Las Vegas, invites the audience to join the quest of our beautiful heroine and her two fellow travelers as they seek to restore beauty and love to the world. Travel with them and experience worlds never before seen on their journey in a 360-degree theater custom designed for Awakening. Infused with modern day myth and magic, Awakening comes to life through a combination of dramatic choreography, technology, fantastic creatures, and a custom sound system designed to showcase i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing and Memberships Manager

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accoun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Associate

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accoun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Supervisor

COSTUME SUPERVISOR REPORTS TO: Production Manager DEPARTMENT: Production STATUS: Full-time, Exempt START DATE: August 2025 (Negotiable) South Coast Repertory is seeking a Costume Supervisor to oversee operations of the Costume Shop and Wardrobe departments. The Costume Supervisor project manages the relevant needs for SCR’s 8-show season, conservatory productions, and special events. This role leads and motivates a team of full-time and overhire stitchers, cutters/drapers, first hand... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: President & CEO

The President & CEO will provide the leadership, direction, and management, as well as identify and secure the resources necessary to build on decades of success and elevate its full potential as an exciting multi-disciplinary performing arts organization. The individual will have overall responsibility for the artistic vision and ongoing growth and development of the organization. The President & CEO will report to and work directly with the Board of Directors to fulfill the organization’s mis... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Carpenter

JOB TITLE: Assistant Carpenter REPORTS TO: Technical Director FLSA Status: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $30.95 per hour UNION: IATSE Local 2 LOCATION: 363 W Pershing Rd., Chicago, IL 60609 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre is searching for an Assistant Carpenter to join our scene shop. The Assistant Carpenter will work collaboratively with the Technical Director and other scene shop members to construct, load-in, maintain and load-out scenery for the 8-show ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development and Member Services Director

Development and Member Services Director Full-time Opportunity Employer: Lucille Lortel Theatre Location: Currently remote, anticipated hybrid in-office work in NYC in the future Date Posted: June 2, 2025 Deadline to Apply: June 11, 2025 Start Date: July 7, 2025 To Apply: Please upload a resume and brief cover letter in one PDF detailing your interest in this position. Compensation/Benefits Salary: $120,000/year Benefits: Health insurance including optional dental and vision cove... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: DIRECTOR-CHOREOGRAPHER (Immediate Opening)

DIRECTOR/CHOREOGRAPHERS Stagedoor Manor, a Performing Arts Camp for ages 10 -18, in NY’s Catskill Mountains, is accepting applications for an immediate opening for a Director-Choreographer for our first session (June 11 – July 6 [flexible start date if needed]). Our program is for youth interested in exposure to the theatre, in a Summer Stock style setting. We produce 40 shows in our 8 onsite theaters (Black Box to Proscenium to In The Round) over summer. For our Artistic Staff we seek energ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: SET DESIGNER (Immediate Opening)

Internationally recognized Theatre Camp, listed as “the coolest camp for kids” by TEEN PEOPLE, located in NY is currently conducting interviews for SCENIC DESIGNER looking to design 5-6 shows over the summer. We provide an immersive summer stock style experience for the approximately 275 campers (ages 10 to 18) and 150 staff (recruited from all over the world) who call Stagedoor home for the summer. Over the summer season we produce 40 full scale shows in our 8 onsite theaters (Black Box to P... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Major Gifts

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF MAJOR GIFTS. Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF MAJOR GIFTS for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initia... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened The Pershing Square Signature Center, the Frank Gehry-designed 75,000 square foot ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager/Production Assistant

Emerald Coast Theatre Company Stage Manager & Production Assistant (Full time) Emerald Coast Theatre Company seeks a dedicated Stage Manager & Production Assistant to serve as the organizational backbone of our diverse theatrical programming. This dynamic position offers the opportunity to lead stage management operations while gaining experience across all areas of professional theatre. You'll work on a variety of productions—from intimate dramas to family-friendly spectacles—while buildin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Special Projects Manager

Job Description: Special Projects Manager About Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) ECTC is a leading producer of high-quality professional theater serving the Walton County and Emerald Coast communities. Founded in 2012, ECTC operates year-round with a two-fold mission to provide both educational and professional offerings to the Northwest Florida community. We are expanding our capacity to serve our growing audience and educational programs. Position Overview The Special Projects Manag... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Board Operator/Engineer (A1)

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre company located in the heart of the Berkshires, is seeking a Sound Board Operator for our St Germain Stage to join our team in Pittsfield, MA. This position ensures high-quality sound for every performance throughout the BSC 2024 season in their venue. This position requires an independent individual with knowledge of theatrical sound systems who is able to work with a team to reach the artistic goals of the production. Barringt... (more)

Classes / Instruction: SUMMER! NEW 2025 Safety Classes: VIRTUAL OSHA Training for the Entertainment Industry

SUMMER OSHA 30 CLASSES Construction and General Industry Our next batch of specialized safety classes is HERE! Register today and secure your spot now to earn your OSHA 30 card and ETCP renewal credits in the new year. OSHA 30 Construction Our next OSHA 30 Construction Class for the Entertainment Industry runs... June 30th, July 2nd, 7th, 9th, & 14th, 2025 5 Days (Mondays & Wednesdays, 10 am - 7 pm ET; Earn your card in just 2.5 weeks! Local One Stagehands in New York requires... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Learning & Community Engagement

The Director of Learning and Community Engagement will be an innovative thought leader, strong collaborator, and skillful public advocate, with a fervent commitment to community engagement and relationship development. In addition to planning for the future of MTC’s Learning and Community Engagement Program, they will guide a multi-faceted operation of dynamic, innovative programs, serving more than 3,000 individuals annually. As the first education program created by a major New York theater... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Programming Manager Opening at Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 1300-seat 501 (c) (3) non-profit performing arts center located in Morristown, NJ, seeks an experienced Programming Manager to assist the Programming Director with booking and coordination of more than 200 artists and events presented by MPAC each year. The Programming Manager will be responsible for researching and booking mission driven sustainable programs and services, and other attractions, in line with the Theatre’s strategic plan. Primary duties include... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Senior Theatre Technician

The USC Kaufman School of Dance is seeking an experienced, full-time Senior Theatre Technician to support our in-house production team. Primarily, this role will be primarily responsible for the technical operations of the Kaufman Dance Center, including the Large Performance Studio, general dance studios, and provide other facility support. The duties will include supporting lighting, sound, AV Equipment, projectors and coordinating necessary maintenance throughout the facility for live perf... (more)