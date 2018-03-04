Broadway at the Cabaret: Chita Rivera, Eva Noblezada, The Skivvies & More This Week!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, March 4 - March 10, 2018. Come hear the music play!

Cheryl Bentyne

March 5 at Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce that veteran jazz vocalist Cheryl Bentyne will perform on the iconic stage Monday, March 5 at 7pm. The concert will celebrate the singer's new CD, reARRANGEMENTS OF SHADOWS, a tribute to Stephen Sondheim. On reARRANGEMENTS OF SHADOWS, vocalist Cheryl Bentyne re-imagines songs by the iconic Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim. It takes an artist of Bentyne's stature to create her own fully realized, personal context from Sondheim's often difficult lyrics. According to Bentyne, "Sondheim doesn't just write song lyrics. He writes monologues. He writes how people really speak, and I wanted my renditions to sound as natural as Sondheim meant them to be. If you overwork a song, every note starts sounding predictable, and you wind up with a pop album. Spontaneity was an important part of the recording process."

Eva Noblezada

March 5 at Green Room 42

How you know her: Miss Saigon

If you missed her last week, she is back by popular demand! Through her favorite artists like Amy Winehouse and Frank Sinatra, Eva sings from her heart and reveals a side of her story you've never heard. Join her for an intimate evening of music, a good drink, and a wonderfully colorful set list.

The Skivvies

March 5 at Joe's Pub

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.

Chita Rivera

March 6, 9, 10 at Feinstein's/54 Below

Chita Rivera has won two Tony Awards as Best Leading Actress in a Musical and received eight additional Tony nominations for an exceptional 10 Tony nominations. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), The Visit and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. She was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 by President Barack Obama. In 2002 she received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor becoming the first Hispanic woman ever chosen to receive this award. In 2015, she headlined at Carnegie Hall in New York.

54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

March 9 at Feinstein's/54 Below

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time! If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! Featuring Farah Alvin (Nine, Saturday Night Fever), Stephen DeRosa (Eddie Cantor on TV's "Boardwalk Empire"), Mia Gerachis (Jekyll & Hyde), Eddie Korbich (The Drowsy Chaperone, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Aaron Ramey (The Visit, The Bridges of Madison County), Housso Semon (Pippin), Michael Winther (Drama Desk Award for Songs From an Unmade Bed) and more stars soon to be announced!

