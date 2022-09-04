Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2022 - Where to Watch HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!

This September, Broadway fans can wind down from summer with a stacked lineup of new albums, concerts, television shows, and movies to binge. From Roku's new live capture of Heathers: the Musical on the West End to the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this September!

Theatre Movies & TV

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Now Streaming, Hulu)

Ahead of Elton John's upcoming biographic musical following the life of Tammy Faye, the Oscar-winning film starring Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, and Cherry Jones comes to Hulu. Watch the film here.

Annie (Now Streaming, Prime Video)

The 2014 film remake of the classic musical starring Quvenzhané Walli, Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, and more begins streaming on Prime Video. Watch the film here.

Beetlejuice (Now Streaming, Peacock)

Tim Burton's original film that inspired the Broadway musical sensation starring Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, and more. Watch the film here.

The Good Fight Season 6 (September 8, Paramount+)

Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Alan Cumming, and more star in the final season of the popular The Good Wife spinoff.

Pinocchio (September 8, Disney+)

Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks, Luke Evans, and more star in Disney's new live-action remake of the classic animated movie. The film features new original songs composed by Academy Award® nominees Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard ("The Polar Express").

Central Park Season 3 (September 9, Apple TV+)

Apple's animated musical comedy series returns with a brand-new season. The series features Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Stanley Tucci, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Kristen Bell.

Heathers: the Musical (September 15, Roku)

A live captire of the stage adaptation of the hit West End musical "Heathers: The Musical" comes to The Roku Channel. The musical was filmed at The Other Palace, where it started its U.K . journey in 2018.

Reboot (September 20, Hulu)

Rachel Bloom, Keegan Michael-Key, Judy Greer, and more star in a new series that follows Hulu's reboot of a family sitcom from the early 2000's.

Blonde (September 28, Netflix)

Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in the new biographical psychological drama film also starring Bobby Cannavale.

Hocus Pocus 2 (September 30, Disney+)

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy retirn as the Sanderson Sisters in the highly-anticipated sequel to the Halloween classic. The film will also feature Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and more.

Theatre Music

Keep a Tender Distance (Eleri Ward, Septmeber 16)

Eleri Ward releases her second indie-folk Sondheim album, featuring tracks from Into the Woods ("Stay with Me," "Agony," "I Know Things Now," "No One Is Alone"), Company ("Another Hundred People," "Marry Me a Little"), and Merrily We Roll Along ("Not a Day Goes By," the title song). Pre-save the album here.

The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical (September 26)

Tony-nominated actor Ramin Karimloo, along with Broadway favorite and TikTok sensation Amber Ardolino, feature on the concept album of The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical, which includes pro-wrestling superstar Matt Cardona.

Into the Woods (Release Date TBA)

The new cast recording of the star-studded Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, including Sara Bareilles, Patina Miller, Phillipa Soo, Brian D'Arcy James, Julia Lester, Gavin Creel, Joshuaa Henry, and more.

Theatre Concerts

John Lloyd Young: Mostly Soul. Beloved Hits from Motown to Broadway (September 1)

In John Lloyd Young: Mostly Soul. Beloved Hits from Motown to Broadway, Young leaves virtually no stone unturned as he interprets the greatest hits of Little Anthony, The Platters, Sam Cooke, Smokey, Luther and, yes, some Jersey Boys, too. It's Mostly Soul! Get tickets here.

Patti Murin: Feed Me and Tell Me I'm Pretty (September 5)

In her first solo show since 2014, watch Patti get over pandemic-related social anxiety in real-time as she talks motherhood, mental health, and more in her signature comedic style. From "1776" to "1989," there's a bop for everyone in this set list, and special guests that may even be a surprise to Patti herself! Get tickets here.

Off The Line: The Touring Cast of A Chorus Line (September 6)

Off the Line will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the actors' inner thoughts and life on the road through the best of the musical theatre canon. Back by popular demand after sold out shows in 2018, the international touring cast of A Chorus Line will present an unforgettable evening of music, dance and laughter. Get tickets here.

54 Sings The Glee Version, feat. JJ Niemann, Alyssa Wray, & more! (September 7)

Grab your slushees and head down to 54th Street to celebrate the songs made famous by the iconic hit TV show, "GLEE." From songs like "Don't Stop Believing" ... to "Loser Like Me", this isn't an episode you'll want to miss. Get tickets here.

Fifty Key Stage Musicals: The Concert! feat. Andr​​é De Shields, Lee Roy Reams, & more! (September 11)

The evening will feature songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who had a front row to history. Expect some of Broadway's favorite artists to make an appearance and take a musical stroll down memory lane. Get tickets here.

Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of Her Smile (September 14)

Talman portrayed Elizabeth Taylor's daughter on Broadway in The Little Foxes, beginning their lifelong friendship that lasted for the rest of Taylor's life. The Shadow of Her Smile is an evening of story and song about Ann and Elizabeth's amazing bond and woven with classic Broadway and Great American Songbook gems. Get tickets here.

New Musical! The Flame, An LGBTQ Romantic Comedy Musical In Concert, feat. Jenn Colella, JJ Niemann, & more! (September 15)

Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Lez Hang Out Productions. Join us as the cast of The Flame performs together live and in person! With songs like "Maybe Today," "Car Ride From Hell," "Hey Daddy," "You've Got Me," "Always That Girl," and "Keep It Lit," we'll never let the Flame go out! Get tickets here.

The Seventh Annual Harvard-Yale Cantata: A New Chapter (September 15)

This year, the victorious Yale team, headed by music director and team captain Farrah Rothman, Farrah (Yale '20) and producer Tom Toce (Yale '78) are planning a program featuring alumni performers and songs from Yale, Harvard, and lots of other Ivy and non-Ivy League colleges. Get tickets here.