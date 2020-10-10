Broadway Rewind: THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM Returns with Steven Pasquale!

Today we rewind to 2016...

Today we rewind to 2016 for the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of The Robber Bridegroom. Directed by Justin Levine, this first-ever New York revival of Alfred Uhry and Robert Waldman's musical comedy starred Steven Pasquale, Joining Pasquale, Andrew Durand, Evan Harrington, Greg Hildreth, Leslie Kritzer, Ahna O'Reilly, Nadia Quinn, Lance Roberts and Devere Rogers.

Based on the short story by beloved Southern writer Eudora Welty, The Robber Bridegroom transports the audience to the Natchez Trace in Mississippi, a dangerous and mysterious corner of the country teeming with a rogue's gallery of the most beguiling con men, hucksters, and charlatans you'll ever meet. Chief among them, Jamie Lockhart-fair-faced gentleman by day, hard-hearted bandit of the woods by night. When he falls for the beautiful daughter of a wealthy planter, his world and code of ethics are turned upside down.

Below, watch scenes from the show!

