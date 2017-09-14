Megan Hilty, Joe Iconis & More Featured on Graphic Novel Rock Album 'Monstersongs'

Broadway Records has announced the release of the original graphic novel rock album Monstersongs, with music and lyrics by The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical composer Rob Rokicki and illustrations by Dave O'Neill (Shankman & O'Neill Children's book series). The album is now available for pre-order from BroadwayRecords.com, with an official release date set for October 20, 2017.



Monstersongs is being produced by Rob Rokicki, and executive produced by Grammy Award winner Van Dean.



"Rob Rokicki is a fantastic new voice in musical theater and we love his work on The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. The Lightning Thief, in the short time since its release, is already Broadway Records' most popular Off-Broadway cast recording. David O'Neill is an incredibly talented graphic artist/illustrator and we are thrilled that his work will enhance our listener's experience. Monstersongs is a fun and exciting new album and its release is perfectly timed just before Halloween." - Van Dean, Broadway Records President



Featuring Jelani Alladin, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Cheryl Freeman, Molly Hager, F. Michael Haynie, Megan Hilty, Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, Jeremy Morse, Julia Murney, Luca Padovan, Rob Rokicki, Tyce, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Emma Gannon-Salomon, Sami Griffith, and Mackenzie Jones, Monstersongs tells the stories of monsters and monster-archetypes listeners will recognize-"The Witch," "Igor," "A Troll," "The Dragon," and "Medusa," among others-with exciting contemporary musical twists, accompanied by a graphic novel that provides fans with further insight into the world of the monsters. For more information and to pre-order, visi

Track Listing:

1. Monsterbaby

2. Unravel

3. Say Goodbye

4. Down and Under

5. Blood and Brains

6. The Plans

7. Right Through You

8. Reluctantly

9. I'm Sorry

10. Hell Hath No Fury

11. Footprints

12. It's Over/Return of Monsterbaby

Rob Rokicki is the composer/lyricist of the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway musical, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (book by Joe Tracz). The 2015 hour-long adaptation was nominated for an Off-Broadway Alliance Award and a Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical before touring the country. The recent two-act adaptation was nominated for 3 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild, Actor's Equity, and alum of the Tony Award-winning BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Writing Workshop. Other albums include, "I'm Ready: The Songs of Rob Rokicki" (Great White Wax) and the OCR of The Lightning Thief (Broadway Records). For more information, visitwww.robertrokicki.com

Dave O'Neill is an award-winning children's book Illustrator and Art Director in NYC. As the O'Neill in Shankman and O'Neill Children's Books, Dave has nine titles in the library including the best-selling "I Met a Moose in Maine One Day" "The Sea Lion's Friend" and "Where's the Bathroom?" Dave's work has taken him to toy design, marketing, illustration and stage work and performs as an eleven-year member of Out of Order , a NJ-based comedy troupe. For more of Dave's work, visit www.oneilldave.blogspot.com and www.shankmanoneill.com

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is one of the preeminent theatrical record labels to produce original cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy® nominatedMatilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), Allegiance and Disaster! among others. Recent releases include Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief,The Visit, Doctor Zhivago, Side Show (2014 revival), Bonnie & Clyde, Big Fish and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Frank Wildhorn and Friends, Micky Dolenz and many others. Most recently, Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) as a response to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. The all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love" has been downloaded more than 65k times and raised over $100k to date and counting, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the GLBT Center of Central Florida. Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes song chart in its

first week of release and broke into the Billboard Top 100 with no commercial radio play. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

