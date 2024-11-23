News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Jeremy Jordan

Jordan will next star in Broadway in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of Floyd Collins.

One of Broadway's favorite voices is going to have more songs to sing in 2025! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, after playing his final performance in The Great Gatsby, Jeremy Jordan will begin rehearsals for the Lincoln Center Theater production of Floyd Collins. 

Jordan will play the title characer in the show's Broadway debut. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity – and, ultimately, his life – as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus. Reporters and gawkers from across the country descend on the property, fueling the hysteria and manipulating the nation into holding its collective breath. 

Can't get enough Jeremy? We get it. Sing along to this playlist featuring just 50 of his greatest hits. Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Great Gatsby, Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, The Last Five Years, Smash, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Jeremy Jordan song stands out to you.

