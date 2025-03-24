News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

FLOYD COLLINS Delays First Broadway Preview

The production will now have its first preview on Friday, March 28.

By: Mar. 24, 2025
FLOYD COLLINS Delays First Broadway Preview Image
Lincoln Center Theater's Floyd Collins, a musical with book by Tina Landau, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, additional lyrics by Tina Landau and direction by Tina Landau, will now have its first preview on Friday, March 28.  Previews were previously set to begin on Thursday, March 27. Opening Night remains Monday, April 21 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.
 
The company of Floyd Collins features Jeremy Jordan as Floyd Collins, Jason Gotay as Homer Collins, Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller, Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes, Clyde Voce as Ed Bishop as well as Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell and Colin Trudell
 
Floyd Collins has sets by dots, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Scott Zielinski, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by Ruey Horng Sun, with dance sequences by Jon Rua, orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin,  casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA and music direction by Ted Sperling. Bonnie Panson is the stage manager. Lincoln Center Theater is producing Floyd Collins  in association with Creative Partners Productions and Mark Cortale & Charles D. Urstadt.
 
 






