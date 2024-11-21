Jeremy Jordan, Jason Gotay & Lizzy McAlpine Will Lead FLOYD COLLINS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Lincoln Center Theater has found it's cast for the Broadway premiere of FLOYD COLLINS, a musical with book by Tina Landau, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, additional lyrics by Tina Landau and direction by Tina Landau. The company will feature Jeremy Jordan as Floyd Collins, Jason Gotay as Homer Collins, Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller, Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes as well as Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell, Colin Trudell, and Clyde Voce.

Jordan, currently starring in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, will play his final performance on January 19, 2025.

FLOYD COLLINS will have sets by dots, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Scott Zielinski, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by Ray Sun, with dance sequences by Jon Rua, casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA and music direction by Ted Sperling. Bonnie Panson will be the stage manager. Lincoln Center Theater is producing FLOYD COLLINS in association with Creative Partners Productions and Mark Cortale & Charles D. Urstadt.

FLOYD COLLINS will begin previews Thursday, March 27 and open on Monday, April 21 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Floyd Collins had its world premiere at the American Music Theater Festival in Philadelphia in 1994. It was followed by the off-Broadway debut at Playwrights Horizons in 1996 where it won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical. Due to its enduring cast recording, the musical has achieved a devoted following over the years. This Lincoln Center Theater production will mark the long-awaited Broadway debut of this modern-day classic.

Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity – and, ultimately, his life – as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus. Reporters and gawkers from across the country descend on the property, fueling the hysteria and manipulating the nation into holding its collective breath. Floyd Collins, featuring a haunting exploration of the American dream by Tina Landau and a glorious folk and bluegrass-inspired score by Adam Guettel, tells the transcendent tale of a true American dreamer.

Tickets to FLOYD COLLINS will be available beginning Thursday, December 12.

The original production of Floyd Collins opened Off-Broadway on February 9, 1996, where it ran for 25 performances. It starred Christopher Innvar as Floyd Collins, Martin Moran as Skeets Miller, Jason Danieley as Homer Collins, Theresa McCarthy as Nellie Collins, Cass Morgan as Miss Jane, and Brian d'Arcy James, Matthew Bennett and Michael Mulheren in the ensemble.