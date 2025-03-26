FLOYD COLLINS to Offer $49 Tickets Through Digital Lottery

Learn how to purchase discounted tickets to Floyd Collins on Broadway.
Lincoln Center Theater is launching an online ticket lottery for the Broadway premiere of Floyd Collins, a musical with book by Tina Landau, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, additional lyrics by Tina Landau and direction by Tina Landau, beginning with its first preview on Friday, March 28 at 8pm at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Opening night for Floyd Collins is Monday, April 21.
Pending availability, a limited number of tickets priced at $49 (inclusive of fees) will be sold to the winners of the lottery. Entries (with a limit of one entry per person and two tickets per winner) will be accepted online (http://LCTlottery.com) to available performances beginning at 12:01am EST the day before the performance. Winners will be chosen at random, at 10:00am and at 3:00pm the day before the performance.
The Floyd Collins company features Jeremy Jordan as Floyd Collins, Jason Gotay as Homer Collins, Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller, Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes, and Clyde Voce as Ed Bishop, as well as Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell, and Colin Trudell.
Floyd Collins has sets by dots, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Scott Zielinski, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by Ruey Horng Sun, with dance sequences by Jon Rua, orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA and music direction by Ted Sperling. Bonnie Panson will be the stage manager. Lincoln Center Theater is producing Floyd Collins in association with Creative Partners Productions and Mark Cortale & Charles D. Urstadt.
Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity – and, ultimately, his life – as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus. Reporters and gawkers from across the country descend on the property, fueling the hysteria and manipulating the nation into holding its collective breath. Floyd Collins, featuring a haunting exploration of the American dream by Tina Landau and a glorious folk and bluegrass-inspired score by Adam Guettel, tells the transcendent tale of a true American dreamer.