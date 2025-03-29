Video: FLOYD COLLINS Trivia with the Show's Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Floyd Collins, a musical with book and direction by Tina Landau and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, is in previews now at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. On March 28, Lincoln Center Theater took to Youtube to share a fun video of the cast guessing trivia! The trivia questions were simple: the cast had to guess if different items were invented before or after the year 1925.

About the show

Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity – and, ultimately, his life – as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus. Reporters and gawkers from across the country descend on the property, fueling the hysteria and manipulating the nation into holding its collective breath.