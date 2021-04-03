Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Showtunes for Easter/Passover Weekend

We're celebrating with songs from Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Prince of Egypt and more!

Apr. 3, 2021  

This weekend marks the spiritual height of spring for Gentiles and Jews alike. Passover and Easter are here and BroadwayWorld has complied a playlist of Broadway songs most holy.

Enjoy songs from from beloved Bible musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and The Prince of Egypt, to some less obvious prayers an hymns in shows like Falsettos, Miss Saigon, Come From Away and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about Easter/Passover stands out to you.

