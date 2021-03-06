Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 100 Showtunes to Celebrate Women's History Month!

Enjoy songs from musicals like The Color Purple, Legally Blonde, Hamilton and more!

Mar. 6, 2021  

March is here and we're celebrating Women's History month with 100 songs of female empowerment, performed by Broadway's greatest leading ladies.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Color Purple, Legally Blonde, Hamilton, Rent, Ragtime, Dreamgirls, Waitress, 9 to 5, Shrek, Little Women, Anastasia, Frozen, Hairspray, Once Upon a Matress, Aida, My Fair Lady, Seussical and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which female anthem stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Plus, bundle up for a Broadway snow day and get ready for Spring!


