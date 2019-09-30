Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/29/19
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...
Up for the week by attendance was: ALADDIN (9.3%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (8.6%), WICKED (5.3%), SEA WALL/A LIFE (2.9%), THE LION KING (2.3%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (2%), WAITRESS (1.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (1.2%), BEAUTIFUL (1.1%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (1%), OKLAHOMA! (0.7%), HAMILTON (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: THE ROSE TATTOO (-13.9%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (-12.6%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (-11.8%), TOOTSIE (-6.1%), LINDA VISTA (-5.5%), SLAVE PLAY (-5.5%), FROZEN (-5.2%), BEETLEJUICE (-4%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (-3.5%), BETRAYAL (-2.9%), THE SOUND INSIDE (-2.7%), CHICAGO (-2.1%), MEAN GIRLS (-2%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-1.8%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.5%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.4%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.1%),
Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...
Sponsored By: The Book of Mormon - The New York Times calls The Book of Mormon "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
TodayTix Presents, the new live events series from TodayTix, invites fans of the strange and unusual for a night out in the Netherworld at the Beetlej... (read more)
VIDEO: Alice Ripley Stars In North Shore Music Theatres's SUNSET BOULEVARD
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Alice Ripley as Norma Desmond in North Shore Music Theatre's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Masterwork, SUNSET... (read more)
Two Shakespeare Theatres To Close 'Due To Brexit'
The BBC reports that two pop-up Shakespeare theatres run by Lunchbox Theatrical Productions will close and face liquidation following an economic down... (read more)
VIDEO: Woman Singing Opera in LA Train Station Goes Viral
The LAPD caught woman on camera singing opera beautifully in a public transport station in Los Angeles recently. The unidentified woman has gone viral... (read more)
The 10 Best Restaurant/Bars to Grab Post-Show Drinks in NYC
There is no better way to wind down from an evening of Broadway, than with a post-show drink. Where should you go to raise a glass? Check our our pick... (read more)
Photos: Harpies and Minotaurs and Gorgons, Oh My! Inside THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL on Broadway
Get a first look at The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, the original musical adaption of Rick Riordan's New York Times bestselling novel w... (read more)