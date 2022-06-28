Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/26/22

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 6/26/2022 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Amongst this week's highlights - A STRANGE LOOP broke the Lyceum Theatre box office record for a standard 8-performance week, with $860,496.00 ending June 26. COME FROM AWAY and SIX cancelled their Tuesday 6/21 performances. THE MINUTES now has a 7-performance/week schedule. WICKED had two capacities at the Gershwin Theatre this week. Four performances had 1,807 seats and four performances had 1,926 seats, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used.

Up for the week by attendance was: THE MUSIC MAN (27.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (10%), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (8.8%), COMPANY (8.6%), COME FROM AWAY (5.5%), MACBETH (4.1%), ALADDIN (3.3%), BEETLEJUICE (1.9%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (1.8%), THE MINUTES (1.5%), THE LION KING (1.4%), HAMILTON (1.3%), WICKED (1.1%), SIX (0.8%), MJ THE MUSICAL (0.6%), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL (0.4%), FUNNY GIRL (0.4%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.3%),

Down for the week by attendance was: CHICAGO (-9.6%), PARADISE SQUARE (-6.6%), MR. SATURDAY NIGHT (-3.6%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-2%), AMERICAN BUFFALO (-1.7%), HADESTOWN (-0.4%), A STRANGE LOOP (-0.3%), PLAZA SUITE (-0.2%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...