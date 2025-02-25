Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/23/25 - THE OUTSIDERS and More Long-Running Shows Top the List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/23/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past. Of note this week...

A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL closed on 2/23.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB began previews at the Schoenfeld and opens on 3/19. will launch Digital Lottery and General Rush policies, to allow fans to get discount tickets to the upcoming production. Learn more HERE! OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL is in previews at the Golden and opens on 3/20.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (12.1%), HAMILTON (6.9%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (6.2%), ENGLISH (5.3%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (5%), & JULIET (4.5%), OH, MARY! (4.1%), THE LION KING (2.3%), ALADDIN (2.2%), HADESTOWN (1.9%), THE OUTSIDERS (1.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (1.2%), MJ (0.3%), THE GREAT GATSBY (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: GYPSY (-26.7%), REDWOOD (-7.6%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-5.4%), CHICAGO (-4.9%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-3.9%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-3.1%), SUNSET BLVD. (-1.8%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-1.6%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-0.5%),

Tryphena Wade went on as 'Rose' in GYPSY on Broadway, while Audra McDonald was away due to a death in the family. REDWOOD featured performances that were comped for press attendances.

This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 231,705 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,930,129. The average ticket price was $120.54.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.77%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -13.23% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $120.54 is down $-11.75 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $2,561,492

THE LION KING: $1,946,530

HAMILTON: $1,900,135

THE OUTSIDERS: $1,443,576

ALADDIN: $1,299,025





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

ENGLISH ($536,975), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL ($666,648), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL ($677,796), HADESTOWN ($724,730), OH, MARY! ($731,908).

Six-time Emmy Award-nominated actor Tituss Burgess will take over the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in OH, MARY! begining on March 18. Learn more HERE!





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: $555,188

A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL: $137,943

THE LION KING: $104,276

ALADDIN: $34,458

ENGLISH: $29,035





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

GYPSY ($-599,058), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-212,030), DEATH BECOMES HER ($-184,826), THE GREAT GATSBY ($-183,055), SUNSET BLVD. ($-136,380)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $178.63

THE OUTSIDERS: $171.96

WICKED: $166.24

THE LION KING: $147.87

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $133.35





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

ENGLISH ($92.25), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($94.55), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($96.81), DEATH BECOMES HER ($97.10), ALADDIN ($97.48)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE OUTSIDERS: 102.5%

HAMILTON: 100.4%

WICKED: 100%

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: 100%

& JULIET: 99.6%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

GYPSY (58.1%), CHICAGO (76.4%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (84.5%), OH, MARY! (86.6%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (87%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: 4740

A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL: 971

HAMILTON: 735

SIX: THE MUSICAL: 509

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: 432





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

GYPSY (-3393), REDWOOD (-701), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-557), CHICAGO (-416), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-243)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..