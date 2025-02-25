Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/23/25 - THE OUTSIDERS and More Long-Running Shows Top the List

The highest grossing shows included long-running The Lion King, Hamilton and more.
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past. Of note this week...
A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL closed on 2/23.
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB began previews at the Schoenfeld and opens on 3/19. will launch Digital Lottery and General Rush policies, to allow fans to get discount tickets to the upcoming production. Learn more HERE! OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL is in previews at the Golden and opens on 3/20.
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (12.1%), HAMILTON (6.9%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (6.2%), ENGLISH (5.3%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (5%), & JULIET (4.5%), OH, MARY! (4.1%), THE LION KING (2.3%), ALADDIN (2.2%), HADESTOWN (1.9%), THE OUTSIDERS (1.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (1.2%), MJ (0.3%), THE GREAT GATSBY (0.2%),
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: GYPSY (-26.7%), REDWOOD (-7.6%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-5.4%), CHICAGO (-4.9%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-3.9%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-3.1%), SUNSET BLVD. (-1.8%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-1.6%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-0.5%),
Tryphena Wade went on as 'Rose' in GYPSY on Broadway, while Audra McDonald was away due to a death in the family. REDWOOD featured performances that were comped for press attendances.
This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 231,705 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,930,129. The average ticket price was $120.54.
This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.77%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -13.23% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $120.54 is down $-11.75 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
WICKED: $2,561,492
THE LION KING: $1,946,530
HAMILTON: $1,900,135
THE OUTSIDERS: $1,443,576
ALADDIN: $1,299,025
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
ENGLISH ($536,975), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL ($666,648), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL ($677,796), HADESTOWN ($724,730), OH, MARY! ($731,908).
Six-time Emmy Award-nominated actor Tituss Burgess will take over the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in OH, MARY! begining on March 18. Learn more HERE!
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: $555,188
A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL: $137,943
THE LION KING: $104,276
ALADDIN: $34,458
ENGLISH: $29,035
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
GYPSY ($-599,058), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-212,030), DEATH BECOMES HER ($-184,826), THE GREAT GATSBY ($-183,055), SUNSET BLVD. ($-136,380)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
HAMILTON: $178.63
THE OUTSIDERS: $171.96
WICKED: $166.24
THE LION KING: $147.87
CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $133.35
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
ENGLISH ($92.25), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($94.55), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($96.81), DEATH BECOMES HER ($97.10), ALADDIN ($97.48)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
THE OUTSIDERS: 102.5%
HAMILTON: 100.4%
WICKED: 100%
OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: 100%
& JULIET: 99.6%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
GYPSY (58.1%), CHICAGO (76.4%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (84.5%), OH, MARY! (86.6%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (87%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: 4740
A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL: 971
HAMILTON: 735
SIX: THE MUSICAL: 509
CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: 432
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
GYPSY (-3393), REDWOOD (-701), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-557), CHICAGO (-416), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-243)
Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.
