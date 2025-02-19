BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Will Offer Discount Tickets Through Digital Lottery and General Rush

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new Broadway musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB will launch Digital Lottery and General Rush policies, to allow fans to get discount tickets to the upcoming production. BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB begins preview performances this Friday, February 21, 2025, and officially opens on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Lottery

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $49 each through the BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Digital Ticket Lottery. You can enter the Digital Ticket Lottery athttps://rush.telecharge.com/ starting at 12:00am the day before the desired performance. There will be two drawings the day before the performance: First drawing will be at 10am - Second drawing at 3pm. Winners will have 5 hours to purchase up to two tickets. Locations are based on availability; seats may be partial view.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Rush

Rush tickets will be sold in-person at the Schoenfeld Theatre box office (236 West 45th Street) for $45 each. Each person can purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Locations and number of tickets based on availability.

With a book by Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), director Saheem Ali (Tony Nominee, Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

The cast of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ includes Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Julio Monge (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Leonardo Reyna (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Justin Cunningham (Juan De Marcos), Angélica Beliard, Carlos Falú, Carlos Gonzalez, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Andrew Montgomery Coleman, Sophia Ramos, Anthony Santos, Martín Sola, and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.

The BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB band features Marco Paguia (Piano, Music Director), David Oquendo (Guitar), Gustavo Schartz (Bass), Hery Paz (Woodwinds), Eddie Venegas (Trombone), Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet), Javier Díaz (Percussion), Mauricio Herrera (Percussion), and Román Diaz (Percussion).

The band of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB features creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations, arrangements and music direction by Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB features scenery by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound by Jonathan Deans, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, and casting by The TRC Company. Arabella Powell serves as the Production Stage Manager.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is produced on Broadway by Orin Wolf, John Styles, Barbara Broccoli, Atlantic Theater Company, Luis Miranda, LaChanze and John Leguizamo with Executive Producer Allan Williams.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB made its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, New York City in December 2023 and was nominated for Best Musical by the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle organizations.