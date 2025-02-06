News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

OH, MARY! To Welcome Tituss Burgess As 'Mary Todd Lincoln' This March

By: Feb. 06, 2025
OH, MARY! To Welcome Tituss Burgess As 'Mary Todd Lincoln' This March Image
Six-time Emmy Award-nominated actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Schmigadoonl”) will take over the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in the acclaimed comedy, Oh, Mary!

Tituss will begin Tuesday, March 18, 2025 for a limited 3-week engagement through Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Burgess is the third actor to don the infamous bratty curls, following three-time Emmy-Nominee Betty Gilpin (“GLOW,” Netflix’s 2025 “American Primeval”) and playwright Cole Escola (Obie, Drama Desk, Theatre World, Outer Critics Circle Award winner).

Burgess returns to the Broadway stage following his work in musicals Moulin Rouge!, Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, and many more.

"Oh, Mary! blew me away when I saw it on Broadway. Cole Escola is a genius!” Burgess said. “The show is fresh and impossibly funny. I understand the role of Mary Todd Lincoln maybe a little too well. I’m over the moon with joy that I get to join the company at The Lyceum Theatre."

The play, written by Escola and directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record eleven times.

Oh, Mary! currently stars Betty Gilpin as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, alongside Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Chris Renfro as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah SolowMartin Landry, and Julian Manjerico completing the company. The entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.





